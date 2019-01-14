Pep Guardiola on Kevin de Bruyne: 'If he has a problem, he knows where I am'

De Bruyne was replaced by Phil Foden against Burton Albion

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says that if Kevin de Bruyne has a problem "he knows where I am".

Guardiola's comments came after reports De Bruyne was unhappy at being taken off in the 9-0 Carabao Cup win against Burton Albion.

"I didn't speak with him so that one time I cannot say what he thinks because I don't know," said Guardiola.

City host Wolves in the Premier League on Monday as they aim to close the gap to leaders Liverpool to four points.

Midfielder De Bruyne opened the scoring in the first leg of the semi-final against League One side Burton and was replaced by Phil Foden just before the hour mark.

It was the Belgium international's sixth game back after the second of two significant knee injuries this season, which have limited him to six starts from 11 games.

Guardiola said: "If he has a problem, he knows where I am, so I don't know, really."

The Spaniard had said in December that De Bruyne was "exhausted" after a gruelling 12 months when he made 52 appearances in all competitions for City and then played a central role in Belgium's third-place finish at the World Cup.

However, the 27-year-old denied the claim.