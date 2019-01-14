Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Forrest, Lustig, Aberdeen, Stewart, Rangers

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Liverpool are on the trail of Celtic and Scotland winger James Forrest, 27. (Sun)

Greg Stewart, who has been recalled from his loan at Kilmarnock, is not in Birmingham City manager Garry Monk's plans. (Daily Record)

Aberdeen target Stewart is also interesting Jack Ross's Sunderland. (Sun)

The Dons are prepared to wait to land Stewart, 28. (Daily Record)

Gary Mackay-Steven and Mark Reynolds returned from injury and Sam Cosgrove scored twice as Aberdeen completed their Dubai training camp with a 2-0 win over FC Dibba Al Hisn. (Evening Express)

Celtic defender Mikael Lustig says he wants to stay with the Premiership leaders, who are on the trail of right-backs during the current transfer window. (Daily Express)

Lustig insists Celtic "still feel like number one and we feel very safe", despite their recent defeat by Rangers. (Sun)

Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon is ready to draw a line under his feud with new Rangers striker Jermain Defoe. Gordon, then with Sunderland, broke his arm in three places in 2009 following a challenge with Defoe, who was with Tottenham at the time. (Daily Mail)

Rangers assistant manager Gary McAllister says "it will certainly be very different for Jermain", referring to Defoe's potential debut at Cowdenbeath's Central Park on Friday. (Daily Express)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers says he once tried to sign Rangers midfielder Steven Davis for Swansea City. (Daily Record)