Championship
Bolton0West Brom2

Bolton 0-2 West Brom: Baggies win as home fans protest

By Jay Freeman

BBC Sport at the University of Bolton Stadium

Bolton protests
Bolton fans threw tennis balls onto the pitch before kick-off

West Bromwich Albion kept up the pressure at the top of the Championship as they eased past struggling Bolton Wanderers amid protests by home fans at the University of Bolton Stadium.

Up to 4,000 Bolton supporters congregated outside the ground before kick-off to voice concern at owner Ken Anderson's handling of the club, before more unrest followed inside the stadium.

It was a relatively comfortable night for the Baggies after Jay Rodriguez put them ahead early on when he nodded home Craig Dawson's flicked header on the goal-line.

Sam Field wrapped up three points when he latched onto a ball cleverly dummied by Dwight Gayle to finish with ease past Bolton keeper Ben Alnwick.

Victory moves Darren Moore's side up to third in the table, four points behind leaders Leeds United.

Gary O'Neil, who returned to Bolton last week after their registration embargo was lifted, had a great chance to put the hosts ahead early on when he glanced a close-range header across the face of goal, but they created few clear-cut opportunities.

Wanderers remain 23rd in the table, three points from safety, and are still the lowest scorers in the English Football League with just 18 goals in 28 matches.

The defeat also stretches a torrid run to just one victory in 18 Championship games.

Protests inside and outside ground

Bolton fans
Police were forced to intervene after unrest in the home end

Anderson, who is out of the country, has said he is doing his utmost to sell the club and asked fans to be patient.

But thousands of supporters turned out to protest at their current financial state.

In September, former owner Eddie Davies gave Bolton a £5m loan four days before he died to help the club avoid going into administration.

Players' wages for November were also paid late and they were placed under a player registration embargo.

Protesting fans also showed support for club legend John McGinlay following his "removal of media privileges" after he voiced criticism in a BBC Radio Manchester fans' forum last week.

McGinlay joined the protest despite not being allowed to fulfil his media commitments inside the ground.

The protests continued inside the stadium, with supporters throwing tennis balls onto the pitch to delay kick-off while 'Anderson Out' banners were scattered throughout the crowd.

There was also unrest among a group of fans and stewards which quickly calmed down following intervention from police.

Bolton's next home game is a crucial fixture on Tuesday against Reading, who are one point above Phil Parkinson's side.

Bolton manager Phil Parkinson told BBC Radio Manchester:

"We knew there was going to be a protest prior to the game and maybe problems as the game went on, but we stressed to the lads about the focus.

"I felt we did that, we concentrated on what we had to do. We gave it everything to try and get something from the game.

"We've just got to regroup again and keep the positives and take it into the next couple of games."

West Bromwich Albion head coach Darren Moore told BBC WM 95.6:

"It was a mature performance. It was a difficult game with the conditions and what was going on around the club.

"But, the players dealt with it really well and their work in and out of possession was excellent.

"It was a mature, away-day performance and I'm obviously delighted to get the two goals and keep a clean sheet."

Line-ups

Bolton

  • 1Alnwick
  • 16OlkowskiBooked at 38mins
  • 14Hobbs
  • 5Beevers
  • 3Taylor
  • 10Ameobi
  • 4Lowe
  • 15MurphySubstituted forBuckleyat 69'minutes
  • 12NooneSubstituted forPritchardat 82'minutes
  • 19O'Neil
  • 8DonaldsonBooked at 45minsSubstituted forMagennisat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 11Buckley
  • 18Wilson
  • 20Matthews
  • 28Magennis
  • 31Wheater
  • 34Pritchard
  • 48Connell

West Brom

  • 1Johnstone
  • 68HolgateBooked at 45mins
  • 25Dawson
  • 26Hegazi
  • 3Gibbs
  • 34HarperSubstituted forAdarabioyoat 90+3'minutes
  • 18BarryBooked at 73mins
  • 11BruntSubstituted forFieldat 26'minutes
  • 4Robson-KanuSubstituted forSakoat 85'minutes
  • 19Rodriguez
  • 16Gayle

Substitutes

  • 5Bartley
  • 6Sako
  • 20Leko
  • 22Hoolahan
  • 23Bond
  • 24Adarabioyo
  • 28Field
Referee:
David Webb
Attendance:
14,750

Match Stats

Home TeamBoltonAway TeamWest Brom
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home10
Away12
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home10
Away5
Fouls
Home16
Away8

Live Text

Match ends, Bolton Wanderers 0, West Bromwich Albion 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Bolton Wanderers 0, West Bromwich Albion 2.

Substitution

Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Tosin Adarabioyo replaces Rekeem Harper.

Attempt saved. Josh Magennis (Bolton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Gary O'Neil with a cross.

Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Craig Dawson.

Sam Field (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Josh Magennis (Bolton Wanderers).

Attempt missed. Dwight Gayle (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

Dwight Gayle (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jason Lowe (Bolton Wanderers).

Craig Dawson (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by William Buckley (Bolton Wanderers).

Attempt missed. William Buckley (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Josh Magennis with a headed pass.

Substitution

Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Bakary Sako replaces Hal Robson-Kanu.

Foul by Jay Rodriguez (West Bromwich Albion).

Pawel Olkowski (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Ahmed Hegazi.

Substitution

Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. Joe Pritchard replaces Craig Noone.

Attempt missed. Craig Dawson (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jay Rodriguez with a headed pass following a corner.

Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Andrew Taylor.

Attempt blocked. Mason Holgate (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rekeem Harper.

Hand ball by Jason Lowe (Bolton Wanderers).

Foul by Dwight Gayle (West Bromwich Albion).

Jack Hobbs (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. William Buckley (Bolton Wanderers) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Craig Noone with a cross.

Craig Dawson (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Josh Magennis (Bolton Wanderers).

Goal!

Goal! Bolton Wanderers 0, West Bromwich Albion 2. Sam Field (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jay Rodriguez with a through ball.

Mason Holgate (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Josh Magennis (Bolton Wanderers).

Booking

Gareth Barry (West Bromwich Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Gareth Barry (West Bromwich Albion).

William Buckley (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. Josh Magennis replaces Clayton Donaldson.

Substitution

Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. William Buckley replaces Luke Murphy.

Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Andrew Taylor.

Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Ahmed Hegazi.

Foul by Craig Dawson (West Bromwich Albion).

Craig Noone (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Offside, Bolton Wanderers. Andrew Taylor tries a through ball, but Craig Noone is caught offside.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds28166647301754
2Norwich28158552361653
3West Brom28148657352250
4Sheff Utd28155846291750
5Middlesbrough281211531201147
6Derby2813784035546
7Bristol City2812883529644
8Hull28117104135640
9Swansea28117103732540
10Blackburn28101083741-440
11Birmingham2891274033739
12Nottm Forest2891273932739
13Aston Villa2891275145639
14QPR28116113439-539
15Stoke2891183335-238
16Sheff Wed2898113345-1235
17Brentford28810104339434
18Preston2889114345-233
19Millwall2878133444-1029
20Wigan2885152841-1329
21Rotherham28510132746-1925
22Reading2858153143-1223
23Bolton2857161842-2422
24Ipswich2839162248-2618
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you