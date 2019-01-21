Match ends, Bolton Wanderers 0, West Bromwich Albion 2.
Bolton 0-2 West Brom: Baggies win as home fans protest
-
- From the section Championship
West Bromwich Albion kept up the pressure at the top of the Championship as they eased past struggling Bolton Wanderers amid protests by home fans at the University of Bolton Stadium.
Up to 4,000 Bolton supporters congregated outside the ground before kick-off to voice concern at owner Ken Anderson's handling of the club, before more unrest followed inside the stadium.
It was a relatively comfortable night for the Baggies after Jay Rodriguez put them ahead early on when he nodded home Craig Dawson's flicked header on the goal-line.
Sam Field wrapped up three points when he latched onto a ball cleverly dummied by Dwight Gayle to finish with ease past Bolton keeper Ben Alnwick.
Victory moves Darren Moore's side up to third in the table, four points behind leaders Leeds United.
Gary O'Neil, who returned to Bolton last week after their registration embargo was lifted, had a great chance to put the hosts ahead early on when he glanced a close-range header across the face of goal, but they created few clear-cut opportunities.
Wanderers remain 23rd in the table, three points from safety, and are still the lowest scorers in the English Football League with just 18 goals in 28 matches.
The defeat also stretches a torrid run to just one victory in 18 Championship games.
Protests inside and outside ground
Anderson, who is out of the country, has said he is doing his utmost to sell the club and asked fans to be patient.
But thousands of supporters turned out to protest at their current financial state.
In September, former owner Eddie Davies gave Bolton a £5m loan four days before he died to help the club avoid going into administration.
Players' wages for November were also paid late and they were placed under a player registration embargo.
Protesting fans also showed support for club legend John McGinlay following his "removal of media privileges" after he voiced criticism in a BBC Radio Manchester fans' forum last week.
McGinlay joined the protest despite not being allowed to fulfil his media commitments inside the ground.
The protests continued inside the stadium, with supporters throwing tennis balls onto the pitch to delay kick-off while 'Anderson Out' banners were scattered throughout the crowd.
There was also unrest among a group of fans and stewards which quickly calmed down following intervention from police.
Bolton's next home game is a crucial fixture on Tuesday against Reading, who are one point above Phil Parkinson's side.
Bolton manager Phil Parkinson told BBC Radio Manchester:
"We knew there was going to be a protest prior to the game and maybe problems as the game went on, but we stressed to the lads about the focus.
"I felt we did that, we concentrated on what we had to do. We gave it everything to try and get something from the game.
"We've just got to regroup again and keep the positives and take it into the next couple of games."
West Bromwich Albion head coach Darren Moore told BBC WM 95.6:
"It was a mature performance. It was a difficult game with the conditions and what was going on around the club.
"But, the players dealt with it really well and their work in and out of possession was excellent.
"It was a mature, away-day performance and I'm obviously delighted to get the two goals and keep a clean sheet."
Line-ups
Bolton
- 1Alnwick
- 16OlkowskiBooked at 38mins
- 14Hobbs
- 5Beevers
- 3Taylor
- 10Ameobi
- 4Lowe
- 15MurphySubstituted forBuckleyat 69'minutes
- 12NooneSubstituted forPritchardat 82'minutes
- 19O'Neil
- 8DonaldsonBooked at 45minsSubstituted forMagennisat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 11Buckley
- 18Wilson
- 20Matthews
- 28Magennis
- 31Wheater
- 34Pritchard
- 48Connell
West Brom
- 1Johnstone
- 68HolgateBooked at 45mins
- 25Dawson
- 26Hegazi
- 3Gibbs
- 34HarperSubstituted forAdarabioyoat 90+3'minutes
- 18BarryBooked at 73mins
- 11BruntSubstituted forFieldat 26'minutes
- 4Robson-KanuSubstituted forSakoat 85'minutes
- 19Rodriguez
- 16Gayle
Substitutes
- 5Bartley
- 6Sako
- 20Leko
- 22Hoolahan
- 23Bond
- 24Adarabioyo
- 28Field
- Referee:
- David Webb
- Attendance:
- 14,750
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home10
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bolton Wanderers 0, West Bromwich Albion 2.
Substitution
Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Tosin Adarabioyo replaces Rekeem Harper.
Attempt saved. Josh Magennis (Bolton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Gary O'Neil with a cross.
Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Craig Dawson.
Sam Field (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Josh Magennis (Bolton Wanderers).
Attempt missed. Dwight Gayle (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Dwight Gayle (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jason Lowe (Bolton Wanderers).
Craig Dawson (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by William Buckley (Bolton Wanderers).
Attempt missed. William Buckley (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Josh Magennis with a headed pass.
Substitution
Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Bakary Sako replaces Hal Robson-Kanu.
Foul by Jay Rodriguez (West Bromwich Albion).
Pawel Olkowski (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Ahmed Hegazi.
Substitution
Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. Joe Pritchard replaces Craig Noone.
Attempt missed. Craig Dawson (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jay Rodriguez with a headed pass following a corner.
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Andrew Taylor.
Attempt blocked. Mason Holgate (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rekeem Harper.
Hand ball by Jason Lowe (Bolton Wanderers).
Foul by Dwight Gayle (West Bromwich Albion).
Jack Hobbs (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. William Buckley (Bolton Wanderers) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Craig Noone with a cross.
Craig Dawson (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Josh Magennis (Bolton Wanderers).
Goal!
Goal! Bolton Wanderers 0, West Bromwich Albion 2. Sam Field (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jay Rodriguez with a through ball.
Mason Holgate (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Josh Magennis (Bolton Wanderers).
Booking
Gareth Barry (West Bromwich Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Gareth Barry (West Bromwich Albion).
William Buckley (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. Josh Magennis replaces Clayton Donaldson.
Substitution
Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. William Buckley replaces Luke Murphy.
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Andrew Taylor.
Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Ahmed Hegazi.
Foul by Craig Dawson (West Bromwich Albion).
Craig Noone (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Bolton Wanderers. Andrew Taylor tries a through ball, but Craig Noone is caught offside.