Match ends, Barcelona 3, Eibar 0.
Lionel Messi scores 400th Barcelona goal in 3-0 win over Eibar
-
- From the section European Football
Lionel Messi scored his 400th La Liga goal as Barcelona beat Eibar at the Nou Camp to regain their five-point lead at the top of the table.
Messi, the all-time leading scorer in the Spanish top flight, finished into the bottom corner for Barca's second.
The landmark goal comes in the Argentine's 435th league game.
Luis Suarez earlier put Barca in front by finishing a fine team move before tucking in his side's third in the second half.
Messi, who becomes the first player to score 400 goals in just one of Europe's top five leagues, could have scored a second but he shot straight at Eibar goalkeeper Asier Riesgo from the edge of the box.
The victory takes Barcelona five points clear of second-placed Atletico Madrid.
Later on Sunday, Real Madrid climbed to fourth by beating Real Betis thanks to a late winner but are 10 points behind Barca.
Messi reaches remarkable total
Messi was quiet for much of the game with his goal coming from his first shot.
The 31-year-old is the second player to score 400 goals across Europe's top five leagues, following Cristiano Ronaldo whose 409 league goals in 507 games have been scored in England, Spain and Italy.
The goal against Eibar means Messi has reached 400 goals 63 games quicker than Ronaldo reached the same milestone.
It also extends his lead as La Liga's all-time leading record scorer with Juventus' Ronaldo second having scored 311 goals in 292 games at Real Madrid and Telmo Zarra, who scored 251 La Liga goals third.
More Messi stats
- Messi has scored more league goals than 29 La Liga teams have scored in their history
- Messi has scored against 37 different teams in La Liga, the most by a player in the competition history
- Sevilla is the club Messi has scored against the most with 25 goals in 24 games against them
Line-ups
Barcelona
- 1ter Stegen
- 20RobertoSubstituted forNélson Semedoat 83'minutes
- 3PiquéBooked at 70mins
- 15Lenglet
- 18Alba
- 4Rakitic
- 5BusquetsSubstituted forVidalat 66'minutes
- 8Ramos de Oliveira MeloSubstituted forDembéléat 72'minutes
- 10Messi
- 9SuárezBooked at 44mins
- 7Coutinho
Substitutes
- 2Nélson Semedo
- 6D Suárez
- 11Dembélé
- 13Cillessen
- 17Murillo
- 21Aleñá
- 22Vidal
Eibar
- 13Riesgo
- 11Peña
- 23Arbilla
- 3Bigas
- 15Valdés Díaz
- 5EscalanteSubstituted forKikeat 77'minutes
- 8Diop
- 14Orellana
- 24Jordán
- 20CucurellaSubstituted forDe Blasisat 64'minutes
- 9EnrichBooked at 42minsSubstituted forCardonaat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Dmitrovic
- 6Álvarez
- 7Cardona
- 12Rodrigues de Oliveira
- 16De Blasis
- 17Kike
- 22Milla
- Referee:
- Jesús Gil Manzano
- Attendance:
- 71,039
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Barcelona 3, Eibar 0.
Attempt missed. Anaitz Arbilla (Eibar) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Cote with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Eibar. Conceded by Ivan Rakitic.
Attempt blocked. Pape Diop (Eibar) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Joan Jordán.
Foul by Arturo Vidal (Barcelona).
Rubén Peña (Eibar) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Nélson Semedo (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Pablo De Blasis (Eibar).
Attempt missed. Kike García (Eibar) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Rubén Peña with a cross.
Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Pablo De Blasis (Eibar).
Foul by Arturo Vidal (Barcelona).
Pape Diop (Eibar) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jordi Alba (Barcelona).
Rubén Peña (Eibar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Nélson Semedo replaces Sergi Roberto.
Substitution
Substitution, Eibar. Marc Cardona replaces Sergi Enrich.
Attempt missed. Fabián Orellana (Eibar) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Rubén Peña with a cross.
Attempt saved. Kike García (Eibar) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Pablo De Blasis.
Substitution
Substitution, Eibar. Kike García replaces Gonzalo Escalante.
Luis Suárez (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Anaitz Arbilla (Eibar).
Attempt saved. Pablo De Blasis (Eibar) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Cote with a cross.
Foul by Jordi Alba (Barcelona).
Fabián Orellana (Eibar) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Ousmane Dembélé replaces Arthur.
Attempt missed. Gonzalo Escalante (Eibar) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Fabián Orellana following a set piece situation.
Booking
Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Gerard Piqué (Barcelona).
Pablo De Blasis (Eibar) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Arthur (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joan Jordán (Eibar).
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Arturo Vidal replaces Sergio Busquets.
Attempt missed. Sergi Enrich (Eibar) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Cote with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Eibar. Pablo De Blasis replaces Marc Cucurella.
Offside, Barcelona. Sergi Roberto tries a through ball, but Lionel Messi is caught offside.
Offside, Barcelona. Coutinho tries a through ball, but Jordi Alba is caught offside.
Arthur (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Pape Diop (Eibar).