Portstewart-Sport & Leisure Swifts match abandoned after fan joins mass brawl

Sport & Leisure's former Glentoran midfielder Stephen McAlorum is believed to have lost a tooth in the incident that led to a spectator coming on to the pitch

A match in Northern Ireland was abandoned after a spectator ran on to the pitch and "attacked a player".

Saturday's game between Portstewart and Sport & Leisure Swifts was ended after 70 minutes when a fan joined a mass brawl between players and coaches.

Both clubs claimed one of their players was headbutted in the incident that sparked the melee that led to a fan allegedly attacking a visiting player.

Police attended but are not currently investigating the incident further.

The home side were leading 2-1 at the Seahaven ground when the Premier Intermediate League game was abandoned.

Portstewart chairman Eamonn Murray told BBC Sport NI that their committee will meet on Monday to discuss the incident and decide on the club's response.

"We unequivocally condemn the spectator going on to the pitch and attacking a player, it was very unsavoury and should not have happened," he said.

"We are trying our best to identify who it was and will make sure he never gets into the ground again."

Portstewart also alleged that the wife of one of their players was struck during the brawl.

Swifts manager Pat McAllister said Stephen McAlorum, the former Glentoran and Ballymena United midfielder who joined the west Belfast club earlier this month, lost a tooth after being headbutted.

McAlister, who played for Coleraine and Cliftonville as well as managing Donegal Celtic, described the scenes as the worst he has seen during his long involvement in Irish League football.

"It had not been a dirty game at all but in the end the referee had no choice but to abandon the match," he said.

"It is totally unacceptable for a fan to run on to the pitch and attack a player or a coach. I've been involved in a lot of incidents as a manager and player, but this was something else."

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Northern Ireland Football League said: "We are aware of yesterday's abandonment of the Premier Intermediate League game between Portstewart and Sport & Leisure Swifts but we are currently awaiting the submission of the referee's report regarding the match.

"This will require, in the first instance, consideration from the Irish FA Disciplinary Committee under article 23, before any further action from the NI Football League."