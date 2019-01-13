Yassine Bounou: Morocco goalkeeper extends deal at Girona

Girona's Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou

Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou has extended his contract with Spanish club Girona until 2021, according to the La Liga side.

The 27-year old is Girona's first choice goalkeeper, having played in 17 of their 19 La Liga games so far this campaign and he featured in 30 La Liga games last season.

Bounou, who extends his stay by two years, joined Girona in 2016 from La Liga giants Atletico Madrid where he spent four seasons, which included loan spells at Real Zaragoza.

He started his professional career with Morocco's Wydad Casablanca after the club promoted him from their youth team, before moving to Spain in 2012.

Canada-born Bounou, known as 'Bono', has featured for Morocco at Under-20's, Under-23's and senior national team levels.

He has made 14 appearances for the Atlas Lions including his three matches in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Malawi, Comoros and Cameroon respectively.

Bounou was also part of Morocco's 23-man squad for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.