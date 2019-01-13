Manchester United Women match with Charlton abandoned after Charlotte Kerr injury

Match officials talk to Manchester United Women manager Casey Stoney after abandoning their game at Charlton because of an injury

A Women's Championship match between leaders Manchester United and Charlton has been abandoned following an injury to Addicks player Charlotte Kerr.

Winger Kerr was involved in a collision as Charlie Devlin scored to put United 1-0 up on 11 minutes at The Oakwood.

After a delay of almost an hour - during which both teams were sent back to their changing rooms - the game was called off by the referee.

Kerr received extensive treatment on the pitch and an ambulance was called.

"Charlotte was transferred to a local hospital by ambulance and her condition has improved," said a Charlton statement.

"The club will not know the full extent of the injury until a full scan has been completed. The club would like to send its sincere thanks to Manchester United and their staff for their assistance in treating the injury."

The FA added: "Everyone at the FA wishes Charlotte Kerr a full and speedy recovery following an injury during the match today between Charlton and Manchester United Women.

"The FA Women's Championship has thorough matchday medical requirements and we are currently in communication with both clubs to understand more about the incident and will await the referee's report."

Sunday's abandonment is the second time in six months that Manchester United have had a game called off through injury.

A pre-season friendly against Liverpool in July was also abandoned after a neck injury to United and England goalkeeper Siobhan Chamberlain.