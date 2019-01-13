Cho So-hyun: West Ham United Women sign South Korea captain

Cho So-hyun with West Ham head coach Matt Beard

West Ham United Women have signed South Korea captain Cho So-hyun from Norwegian side Avaldsnes.

The midfielder, 30, is South Korea's all-time leading appearance-maker, with 120 international caps.

So-hyun played in Asia before moving to Norway, and helped her country reach the last 16 in the 2015 World Cup.

"Apart from my year in Norway, I have won things at every club, and I hope to continue winning trophies with West Ham," she told the club website.

West Ham head coach Matt Beard added: "I believe Cho will bring some of the qualities we've perhaps missed a bit in midfield. She is versatile and is a technically excellent player."

So-hyun's arrival comes after West Ham signed Canada forward Adriana Leon on Saturday.

