Cho So-hyun: West Ham United Women sign South Korea captain

Cho So-hyun (right) with West Ham head coach Matt Beard
Cho So-hyun with West Ham head coach Matt Beard

West Ham United Women have signed South Korea captain Cho So-hyun from Norwegian side Avaldsnes.

The midfielder, 30, is South Korea's all-time leading appearance-maker, with 120 international caps.

So-hyun played in Asia before moving to Norway, and helped her country reach the last 16 in the 2015 World Cup.

"Apart from my year in Norway, I have won things at every club, and I hope to continue winning trophies with West Ham," she told the club website.

West Ham head coach Matt Beard added: "I believe Cho will bring some of the qualities we've perhaps missed a bit in midfield. She is versatile and is a technically excellent player."

So-hyun's arrival comes after West Ham signed Canada forward Adriana Leon on Saturday.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you