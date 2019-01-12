Amiens 0-3 Paris Saint Germain

Kylian Mbappe's goal came just three minutes after Khaled Adenon was sent off for Amiens

French champions Paris St-Germain extended their unbeaten run to 18 games in Ligue 1 with a dominant victory over Amiens.

Edinson Cavani fired PSG into the lead before the hour after Alexis Blin gave away a penalty for handball.

The striker later set up Kylian Mbappe before Marquinhos confirmed the win with a third goal after some neat build-up play from Julian Draxler.

Amiens defender Khaled Adenon was sent off for a second yellow card.

Top scorer Mbappe has now netted 14 goals in the league this season and has 17 in all competitions.

PSG are 13 points ahead of Lille at the top of the table with two games in hand and are chasing a sixth title in seven seasons.