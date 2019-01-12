French Ligue 1
Amiens0PSG3

Amiens 0-3 Paris Saint Germain

Kylian Mbappe celebrates
Kylian Mbappe's goal came just three minutes after Khaled Adenon was sent off for Amiens

French champions Paris St-Germain extended their unbeaten run to 18 games in Ligue 1 with a dominant victory over Amiens.

Edinson Cavani fired PSG into the lead before the hour after Alexis Blin gave away a penalty for handball.

The striker later set up Kylian Mbappe before Marquinhos confirmed the win with a third goal after some neat build-up play from Julian Draxler.

Amiens defender Khaled Adenon was sent off for a second yellow card.

Top scorer Mbappe has now netted 14 goals in the league this season and has 17 in all competitions.

PSG are 13 points ahead of Lille at the top of the table with two games in hand and are chasing a sixth title in seven seasons.

Line-ups

Amiens

  • 1Gurtner
  • 4Krafth
  • 2Gouano
  • 3AdénonBooked at 66mins
  • 12Dibassy
  • 10MendozaSubstituted forKurzawaat 85'minutes
  • 5GnahoreSubstituted forOteroat 75'minutes
  • 6Monconduit
  • 17BlinBooked at 56minsSubstituted forBodmerat 75'minutes
  • 25Lefort
  • 20Timite

Substitutes

  • 11Otero
  • 14Traore
  • 16Dreyer
  • 18Sy
  • 19El Hajjam
  • 21Kurzawa
  • 24Bodmer

PSG

  • 16Areola
  • 12Meunier
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 2Thiago Silva
  • 14Bernat
  • 13Alves da Silva
  • 6VerrattiSubstituted forKurzawaat 76'minutes
  • 23Draxler
  • 11Di MaríaSubstituted forDiabyat 71'minutes
  • 7MbappéSubstituted forChoupo-Motingat 80'minutes
  • 9Cavani

Substitutes

  • 4Kehrer
  • 17Choupo-Moting
  • 20Kurzawa
  • 24Nkunku
  • 27Diaby
  • 34N'Soki
  • 50Cibois
Referee:
Florent Batta
Attendance:
11,932

Match Stats

Home TeamAmiensAway TeamPSG
Possession
Home26%
Away74%
Shots
Home4
Away20
Shots on Target
Home1
Away9
Corners
Home1
Away8
Fouls
Home16
Away16

Live Text

Match ends, Amiens 0, Paris Saint Germain 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Amiens 0, Paris Saint Germain 3.

Attempt missed. Moussa Diaby (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Layvin Kurzawa.

Attempt saved. Dani Alves (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.

Layvin Kurzawa (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Cheick Timite (Amiens).

Foul by Layvin Kurzawa (Paris Saint Germain).

Juan Ferney Otero (Amiens) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Juan Bernat (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Thomas Monconduit (Amiens).

Foul by Thiago Silva (Paris Saint Germain).

Cheick Timite (Amiens) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Dani Alves (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Cheick Timite (Amiens).

Substitution

Substitution, Amiens. Rafal Kurzawa replaces John Stiven Mendoza.

Attempt missed. Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Julian Draxler with a cross.

Attempt saved. Dani Alves (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Moussa Diaby.

Attempt missed. Juan Ferney Otero (Amiens) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting replaces Kylian Mbappé.

Goal!

Goal! Amiens 0, Paris Saint Germain 3. Marquinhos (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Julian Draxler.

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Emil Krafth.

Attempt blocked. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Thomas Monconduit (Amiens).

Substitution

Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Layvin Kurzawa replaces Marco Verratti.

Substitution

Substitution, Amiens. Juan Ferney Otero replaces Eddy Gnahore.

Substitution

Substitution, Amiens. Mathieu Bodmer replaces Alexis Blin.

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Prince.

Attempt blocked. Moussa Diaby (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Thomas Meunier.

Foul by Moussa Diaby (Paris Saint Germain).

Cheick Timite (Amiens) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Moussa Diaby (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Julian Draxler.

Substitution

Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Moussa Diaby replaces Ángel Di María.

Goal!

Goal! Amiens 0, Paris Saint Germain 2. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Edinson Cavani following a fast break.

Hand ball by Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain).

Dismissal

Second yellow card to Khaled Adénon (Amiens) for a bad foul.

Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Khaled Adénon (Amiens).

Attempt missed. Julian Draxler (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Marco Verratti.

Dani Alves (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 12th January 2019

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG18162053104350
2Lille20114532201237
3Lyon199643122933
4Saint-Étienne199642922733
5Montpellier1886425151030
6Nice198561417-329
7Marseille178363026427
8Reims206951619-327
9Strasbourg196853023726
10Rennes187562725226
11Nantes186572625123
12Nîmes186572628-223
13Bordeaux185762021-122
14Toulouse185671727-1021
15Angers184862022-220
16Caen203982028-818
17Amiens2053121734-1718
18Dijon1844101631-1516
19Monaco1834111629-1313
20Guingamp1925121435-2111
View full French Ligue 1 table

Find a club, activity or sport near you