What happened in the Premier League? Liverpool open up seven-point lead

Salah moves level with Tottenham's Harry Kane and Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at the top of the Premier League scoring charts

Liverpool moved seven points clear at the top of the Premier League with a 1-0 win over Brighton, while Chelsea opened up a six-point gap in the race for fourth with a 2-1 victory over Newcastle.

Mohamed Salah scored his 14th league goal of the season from the penalty spot after being fouled by Pascal Gross.

In the evening kick off, Chelsea were pegged back after Pedro's opener by Ciaran Clark's powerful header, before Willian's strike earned the Blues all three points.

Bottom side Huddersfield remain eight points from safety after a goalless stalemate away to Cardiff.

However, Burnley claimed a 2-1 victory over Fulham, despite not registering a shot on target, to move away from the relegation zone.

The Clarets were behind to Andre Schurrle's superb second-minute strike, but went ahead through two own-goals in the space of three minutes, with Joe Bryan and Denis Odoi finding their own net.

Craig Cathcart's own goal put Crystal Palace ahead against Watford at Selhurst Park but the Hornets defender made amends with the equaliser after the break before Tom Cleverley scored the visitors' winner.

Southampton hung on to beat Leicester despite Yan Valery's 45th-minute red card.

The Saints were already leading through James Ward-Prowse's penalty and doubled their lead through Shane Long shortly after going down to 10 men.

Wilfred Ndidi pulled one back for the Foxes, who ultimately could not make pressure and a man advantage count.

Earlier in the day, West Ham beat Arsenal at the London Stadium with 19-year-old midfielder Declan Rice scoring his first goal for the Hammers.

In the Championship, Sheffield United moved up to second with a 1-0 win at home to QPR.

They leap-frog Norwich, who took a point from West Brom after Jordan Rhodes scored late on to cancel out Dwight Gayle's goal in a 1-1 draw.