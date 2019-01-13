Timothy Weah: USA teammate backs 'dynamic' PSG forward at Celtic

Weah (left) and Adams (right) are team-mates with the USA national team and started together in the New York Red Bulls' academy

Celtic loan signing Timothy Weah is a "dynamic" player who is "not afraid of any situation", says close friend and United States team-mate Tyler Adams.

RB Leipzig midfielder Adams, 19, played with 18-year-old Weah from age 13 at New York Red Bulls' academy.

Adams believes Weah, who has joined Celtic on loan from Paris St-Germain until the summer, can thrive.

"You could throw him in to a big game and a big scenario and he'll always try and come out on top," he said.

"On the pitch he loves to express himself and there's a reason when he made that move to PSG everyone was confident that he would do well. He loves to attack and loves to go at you."

Born in New York, Weah spent a year with the Red Bulls' academy before joining PSG's youth set-up as a 14-year-old in 2014.

He made his senior debut in March 2018, playing three games last season and three more at the start of this term, scoring twice.

But the eight-time USA international has struggled to break in to the French champions' first team ahead of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani.

"Those experiences of playing against that kind of competition and those guys every day will only help him now," Adams said.

Weah's father George also played for PSG and had spells at AC Milan and Chelsea, and remains the only African player to have won the Ballon d'Or.

As a family friend, Adams thinks Weah junior is not "weighed down" by his father's reputation and believes the Scottish Premiership can bring the best out of him.

"It's a league that will help him," he said. "The physicality and quality of players will come through and he has the ability to now showcase his skills," he said.

"He's going to a new club so he's going to have to try and break through again. His ability to score goals will definitely come through eventually."