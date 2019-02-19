First Half ends, Cowdenbeath 0, Albion Rovers 0.
Cowdenbeath v Albion Rovers
Line-ups
Cowdenbeath
- 1Lennox
- 2Mullen
- 4Todd
- 5Deas
- 3Swann
- 6Miller
- 7Allan
- 10Fraser
- 8Buchanan
- 9Renton
- 11HenveyBooked at 43mins
Substitutes
- 12Pyper
- 14Sheerin
- 15Malcolm
- 16Cox
- 17McGurn
- 18Sneddon
- 19Scott
Albion
- 1Morrison
- 2Hardie
- 4Fagan
- 5Griffiths
- 3Clarke
- 7Reilly
- 6Ross
- 8Fotheringham
- 11Phillips
- 9Newell
- 10Escuriola
Substitutes
- 12Ward
- 14Wilson
- 15McMahon
- 16Watson
- 17Potts
- 18Fisher
- 19Gordon
- Referee:
- Graham Beaton
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away5
Live Text
Half Time
Kris Renton (Cowdenbeath) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box.
Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Sean Fagan.
Kris Renton (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ben Reilly (Albion Rovers).
Foul by Kris Renton (Cowdenbeath).
Michael Hardie (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Brian Ross (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Aaron Lennox (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gregor Fotheringham (Albion Rovers).
Booking
Matthew Henvey (Cowdenbeath) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Matthew Henvey (Cowdenbeath).
Gary Phillips (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath).
Michael Hardie (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kris Renton (Cowdenbeath).
Robert Griffiths (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Jamie Todd (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ben Reilly (Albion Rovers).
Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Michael Hardie (Albion Rovers).
Foul by Matthew Henvey (Cowdenbeath).
Sean Fagan (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gary Fraser (Cowdenbeath).
Gary Phillips (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Robbie Deas.
Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Robert Griffiths.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Jamie Todd.
Foul by Harvey Swann (Cowdenbeath).
Ben Reilly (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jordan Allan (Cowdenbeath).
Gary Phillips (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Robbie Deas.
Foul by Jordan Allan (Cowdenbeath).
Ross Clarke (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Robert Griffiths.
Jordan Allan (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ross Clarke (Albion Rovers).
Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Sean Fagan.