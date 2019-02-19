Scottish League Two
Cowdenbeath0Albion0

Cowdenbeath v Albion Rovers

Line-ups

Cowdenbeath

  • 1Lennox
  • 2Mullen
  • 4Todd
  • 5Deas
  • 3Swann
  • 6Miller
  • 7Allan
  • 10Fraser
  • 8Buchanan
  • 9Renton
  • 11HenveyBooked at 43mins

Substitutes

  • 12Pyper
  • 14Sheerin
  • 15Malcolm
  • 16Cox
  • 17McGurn
  • 18Sneddon
  • 19Scott

Albion

  • 1Morrison
  • 2Hardie
  • 4Fagan
  • 5Griffiths
  • 3Clarke
  • 7Reilly
  • 6Ross
  • 8Fotheringham
  • 11Phillips
  • 9Newell
  • 10Escuriola

Substitutes

  • 12Ward
  • 14Wilson
  • 15McMahon
  • 16Watson
  • 17Potts
  • 18Fisher
  • 19Gordon
Referee:
Graham Beaton

Match Stats

Home TeamCowdenbeathAway TeamAlbion
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home1
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home9
Away5

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, Cowdenbeath 0, Albion Rovers 0.

Kris Renton (Cowdenbeath) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box.

Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Sean Fagan.

Kris Renton (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ben Reilly (Albion Rovers).

Foul by Kris Renton (Cowdenbeath).

Michael Hardie (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Brian Ross (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Aaron Lennox (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Gregor Fotheringham (Albion Rovers).

Booking

Matthew Henvey (Cowdenbeath) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Matthew Henvey (Cowdenbeath).

Gary Phillips (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath).

Michael Hardie (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kris Renton (Cowdenbeath).

Robert Griffiths (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Jamie Todd (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ben Reilly (Albion Rovers).

Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Michael Hardie (Albion Rovers).

Foul by Matthew Henvey (Cowdenbeath).

Sean Fagan (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gary Fraser (Cowdenbeath).

Gary Phillips (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Robbie Deas.

Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Robert Griffiths.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Jamie Todd.

Foul by Harvey Swann (Cowdenbeath).

Ben Reilly (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Jordan Allan (Cowdenbeath).

Gary Phillips (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Robbie Deas.

Foul by Jordan Allan (Cowdenbeath).

Ross Clarke (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Robert Griffiths.

Jordan Allan (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Ross Clarke (Albion Rovers).

Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Sean Fagan.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Edinburgh City24164445172852
2Peterhead23163446182851
3Clyde23154439192049
4Annan Athletic24115840281238
5Stirling24104103533234
6Elgin23102113847-932
7Cowdenbeath2376103028227
8Queen's Park2367102531-625
9Berwick2242162159-3814
10Albion2515191756-398
View full Scottish League Two table

