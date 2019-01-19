Salford City 1-1 Gateshead

Salford dropped to third in the National League as Gateshead came from behind to earn a creditable draw.

Heed striker Scott Boden narrowly avoided heading into his own goal on the quarter-hour but Salford's opener arrived in the 28th minute when keeper Aynsley Pears brought down Matt Green and Danny Lloyd tucked away the penalty.

Robbie Tinkler teed up Boden to equalise just before half-time and it was all square at the break.

And that was how it stayed as the visitors weathered extensive pressure in the second half, including five minutes of added time, to take a hard-earned point.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.