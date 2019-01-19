Match ends, Salford City 1, Gateshead 1.
Salford City 1-1 Gateshead
-
- From the section Conference
Salford dropped to third in the National League as Gateshead came from behind to earn a creditable draw.
Heed striker Scott Boden narrowly avoided heading into his own goal on the quarter-hour but Salford's opener arrived in the 28th minute when keeper Aynsley Pears brought down Matt Green and Danny Lloyd tucked away the penalty.
Robbie Tinkler teed up Boden to equalise just before half-time and it was all square at the break.
And that was how it stayed as the visitors weathered extensive pressure in the second half, including five minutes of added time, to take a hard-earned point.
Match report supplied by the Press Association.
Line-ups
Salford
- 1Neal
- 2Wiseman
- 3Touray
- 11Walker
- 5Hogan
- 15Nolan
- 6Piergianni
- 23PondSubstituted forRooneyat 69'minutes
- 7Green
- 10Lloyd-McGoldrickSubstituted forGlynnat 80'minutes
- 30GaffneySubstituted forRodneyat 86'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Rooney
- 12Crocombe
- 16Muscatt
- 21Rodney
- 27Glynn
Gateshead
- 23Pears
- 2Tinkler
- 5Kerr
- 6Williamson
- 12Mellish
- 3BarrowBooked at 90mins
- 15WhiteBooked at 55mins
- 4Hunter
- 16MaloneyBooked at 75mins
- 19Boden
- 10RiggSubstituted forSalkeldat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Foden
- 7Thomson
- 11Salkeld
- 17Forbes
- 18Devitt
- Referee:
- Peter Gibbons
- Attendance:
- 2,055
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Salford City 1, Gateshead 1.
Booking
Scott Barrow (Gateshead) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Salford City. Devante Rodney replaces Rory Gaffney.
Substitution
Substitution, Gateshead. Cameron Salkeld replaces Steven Rigg.
Substitution
Substitution, Salford City. Kieran Glynn replaces Danny Lloyd.
Booking
Lewis Maloney (Gateshead) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Salford City. Adam Rooney replaces Nathan Pond.
Booking
Tom White (Gateshead) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Second Half
Second Half begins Salford City 1, Gateshead 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Salford City 1, Gateshead 1.
Goal!
Goal! Salford City 1, Gateshead 1. Scott Boden (Gateshead).
Goal!
Goal! Salford City 1, Gateshead 0. Danny Lloyd (Salford City) converts the penalty with a.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.