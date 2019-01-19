National League
Salford1Gateshead1

Salford City 1-1 Gateshead

Salford dropped to third in the National League as Gateshead came from behind to earn a creditable draw.

Heed striker Scott Boden narrowly avoided heading into his own goal on the quarter-hour but Salford's opener arrived in the 28th minute when keeper Aynsley Pears brought down Matt Green and Danny Lloyd tucked away the penalty.

Robbie Tinkler teed up Boden to equalise just before half-time and it was all square at the break.

And that was how it stayed as the visitors weathered extensive pressure in the second half, including five minutes of added time, to take a hard-earned point.

Line-ups

Salford

  • 1Neal
  • 2Wiseman
  • 3Touray
  • 11Walker
  • 5Hogan
  • 15Nolan
  • 6Piergianni
  • 23PondSubstituted forRooneyat 69'minutes
  • 7Green
  • 10Lloyd-McGoldrickSubstituted forGlynnat 80'minutes
  • 30GaffneySubstituted forRodneyat 86'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Rooney
  • 12Crocombe
  • 16Muscatt
  • 21Rodney
  • 27Glynn

Gateshead

  • 23Pears
  • 2Tinkler
  • 5Kerr
  • 6Williamson
  • 12Mellish
  • 3BarrowBooked at 90mins
  • 15WhiteBooked at 55mins
  • 4Hunter
  • 16MaloneyBooked at 75mins
  • 19Boden
  • 10RiggSubstituted forSalkeldat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Foden
  • 7Thomson
  • 11Salkeld
  • 17Forbes
  • 18Devitt
Referee:
Peter Gibbons
Attendance:
2,055

Live Text

Match ends, Salford City 1, Gateshead 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Salford City 1, Gateshead 1.

Booking

Scott Barrow (Gateshead) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Salford City. Devante Rodney replaces Rory Gaffney.

Substitution

Substitution, Gateshead. Cameron Salkeld replaces Steven Rigg.

Substitution

Substitution, Salford City. Kieran Glynn replaces Danny Lloyd.

Booking

Lewis Maloney (Gateshead) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Salford City. Adam Rooney replaces Nathan Pond.

Booking

Tom White (Gateshead) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Second Half

Second Half begins Salford City 1, Gateshead 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Salford City 1, Gateshead 1.

Goal!

Goal! Salford City 1, Gateshead 1. Scott Boden (Gateshead).

Goal!

Goal! Salford City 1, Gateshead 0. Danny Lloyd (Salford City) converts the penalty with a.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

