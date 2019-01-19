Celtic 3-0 Airdrieonians: Timothy Weah debut goal as hosts into next round

Media playback is not supported on this device Celtic goalkeeper Scott Bain's denies Airdrie with five of the best

Timothy Weah scored on his Celtic debut as they strolled into the last 16 of the Scottish Cup at the expense of Airdrieonians.

Scott Sinclair missed a first-half penalty but made amends just five minutes later to give Celtic the lead.

He then had an easy finish, following up after goalkeeper David Hutton had saved on the line to make it 2-0.

And, 14 minutes after coming off the bench, Weah raced through to open his Celtic account.

The win continues manager Brendan Rodgers' unbeaten record in domestic cups with the Scottish champions, with Celtic taking another step towards an unprecedented 'treble-treble'.

Referee Andrew Dallas caused fury among the visiting players when he pointed to the spot after Emilio Izaguirre fell to the ground inside the box.

The Honduran defender was also surrounded by an angry visiting contingent, who felt he had taken a tumble without any contact.

But they were celebrating when goalkeeper Hutton got his right hand to Sinclair's low effort and steered it around the post.

Celtic goalkeeper Scott Brain was the hero with an astonishing five saves within 10 seconds amid a goalmouth scramble.

That was as close as the League One side got and Sinclair doubled Celtic's lead when Hutton prevented an own goal at a corner but could only parry into the path of the Englishman, who rifled home the rebound.

He could have had a hat-trick when he finished a rebound after Oliver Burke's shot was again parried by Hutton, but he was harshly ruled to be offside.

Nir Bitton made a return from injury for the home side - his first appearance in almost a year - before 18-year-old Weah announced his arrival with his first goal.

The on-loan Paris St-Germain striker latched on to a fine Dedryck Boyata through ball and poked it first time past the advancing Hutton.

'We started to find gaps' - reaction

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers: "It took us a bit of time to get going, but after that first 15-20 minutes, we started to find the gaps.

"Scored three goals, missed a penalty, had a lot more chances and had a goal ruled out that would have given Scott a hat-trick."

'Weah can be a real asset' - analysis

Former Celtic goalkeeper Pat Bonner on Sportsound

Timothy Weah looks quick and strong. He can be a real asset for Celtic. I'm not sure Oliver Burke is an out-and-out striker, but his movement was better in the second half and he'll be happy to get 90 minutes under his belt.

Dumbarton manager Jim Duffy on Sportsound

Celtic are miles ahead of Airdrie in every department. But they kept at it and they had that one chance. If they had got that right on half time, you never know, but Celtic had more gears to go through.