Match ends, Celtic 3, Airdrieonians 0.
Celtic 3-0 Airdrieonians: Timothy Weah debut goal as hosts into next round
-
- From the section Scottish Cup
Timothy Weah scored on his Celtic debut as they strolled into the last 16 of the Scottish Cup at the expense of Airdrieonians.
Scott Sinclair missed a first-half penalty but made amends just five minutes later to give Celtic the lead.
He then had an easy finish, following up after goalkeeper David Hutton had saved on the line to make it 2-0.
And, 14 minutes after coming off the bench, Weah raced through to open his Celtic account.
The win continues manager Brendan Rodgers' unbeaten record in domestic cups with the Scottish champions, with Celtic taking another step towards an unprecedented 'treble-treble'.
Referee Andrew Dallas caused fury among the visiting players when he pointed to the spot after Emilio Izaguirre fell to the ground inside the box.
The Honduran defender was also surrounded by an angry visiting contingent, who felt he had taken a tumble without any contact.
But they were celebrating when goalkeeper Hutton got his right hand to Sinclair's low effort and steered it around the post.
Celtic goalkeeper Scott Brain was the hero with an astonishing five saves within 10 seconds amid a goalmouth scramble.
That was as close as the League One side got and Sinclair doubled Celtic's lead when Hutton prevented an own goal at a corner but could only parry into the path of the Englishman, who rifled home the rebound.
He could have had a hat-trick when he finished a rebound after Oliver Burke's shot was again parried by Hutton, but he was harshly ruled to be offside.
Nir Bitton made a return from injury for the home side - his first appearance in almost a year - before 18-year-old Weah announced his arrival with his first goal.
The on-loan Paris St-Germain striker latched on to a fine Dedryck Boyata through ball and poked it first time past the advancing Hutton.
'We started to find gaps' - reaction
Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers: "It took us a bit of time to get going, but after that first 15-20 minutes, we started to find the gaps.
"Scored three goals, missed a penalty, had a lot more chances and had a goal ruled out that would have given Scott a hat-trick."
'Weah can be a real asset' - analysis
Former Celtic goalkeeper Pat Bonner on Sportsound
Timothy Weah looks quick and strong. He can be a real asset for Celtic. I'm not sure Oliver Burke is an out-and-out striker, but his movement was better in the second half and he'll be happy to get 90 minutes under his belt.
Dumbarton manager Jim Duffy on Sportsound
Celtic are miles ahead of Airdrie in every department. But they kept at it and they had that one chance. If they had got that right on half time, you never know, but Celtic had more gears to go through.
Line-ups
Celtic
- 29Bain
- 56Ralston
- 20Boyata
- 32Benkovic
- 3Izaguirre
- 8BrownSubstituted forBittonat 82'minutes
- 42McGregor
- 49ForrestSubstituted forJohnstonat 69'minutes
- 17Christie
- 11SinclairSubstituted forWeahat 69'minutes
- 25Burke
Substitutes
- 1Gordon
- 6Bitton
- 23Lustig
- 30Weah
- 35Ajer
- 52Henderson
- 73Johnston
Airdrieonians
- 1Hutton
- 2O'NeilBooked at 31mins
- 4Crighton
- 3MacDonald
- 7StewartSubstituted forDuffyat 76'minutes
- 8CampbellBooked at 19minsSubstituted forCarrickat 59'minutes
- 6GallagherBooked at 77mins
- 5Millar
- 11Edwards
- 10WilkieSubstituted forGlassat 53'minutes
- 9McIntosh
Substitutes
- 12Duffy
- 14Carrick
- 15Glass
- 16Robertson
- 17McKenzie
- 18Page
- 19Cairns
- Referee:
- Andrew Dallas
- Attendance:
- 29,941
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home72%
- Away28%
- Shots
- Home23
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home13
- Away4
- Corners
- Home13
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Celtic 3, Airdrieonians 0.
Attempt saved. Michael Johnston (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Anthony Ralston (Celtic) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Michael Johnston (Celtic) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Foul by Emilio Izaguirre (Celtic).
Dale Carrick (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Sean Crighton.
Attempt blocked. Oliver Burke (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Oliver Burke (Celtic) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left.
Oliver Burke (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sean Crighton (Airdrieonians).
Foul by Ryan Christie (Celtic).
Dale Carrick (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Declan Glass.
Nir Bitton (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kieran Millar (Airdrieonians).
Goal!
Goal! Celtic 3, Airdrieonians 0. Timothy Weah (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dedryck Boyata.
Substitution
Substitution, Celtic. Nir Bitton replaces Scott Brown.
Foul by Filip Benkovic (Celtic).
Darryl Duffy (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Kieran MacDonald.
Booking
Grant Gallagher (Airdrieonians) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Callum McGregor (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Grant Gallagher (Airdrieonians).
Substitution
Substitution, Airdrieonians. Darryl Duffy replaces Scott Stewart.
Emilio Izaguirre (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Declan Glass (Airdrieonians).
Ryan Christie (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Grant Gallagher (Airdrieonians).
Attempt missed. Timothy Weah (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Celtic. Timothy Weah replaces Scott Sinclair.
Substitution
Substitution, Celtic. Michael Johnston replaces James Forrest.
Attempt saved. Oliver Burke (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Oliver Burke (Celtic) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses the top right corner.
Attempt missed. James Forrest (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Joshua Edwards.
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by David Hutton.
Attempt saved. James Forrest (Celtic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.