Scottish Cup: Auchinleck Talbot stun Ayr United with 1-0 win
Law student Craig McCracken's stunning late header gave Junior side Auchinleck Talbot a shock Scottish Cup victory over Championship side Ayr United.
In front of a live TV audience and a sell-out crowd, the semi-pro club humiliated their local rivals to earn a first win over senior opposition.
The Scottish Junior Cup holders had earlier been denied by an offside flag after Graham Wilson finished sharply. And Dwayne Hyslop headed wide from a promising position as the part-time hosts had the better of the contest.
They will now be in Sunday's fifth-round draw instead of Ayr, who were largely restricted to speculative efforts as their winless run stretched to six.
Buoyed by a 13-match unbeaten run in all competitions, former Ayr player Tommy Sloan's Talbot set about containing Ian McCall's promotion-chasing visitors in the opening stages.
Michael Moffat, Robbie Crawford and Ross Docherty all had shots but none seriously threatened Andy Leishman's goal, and Craig Moore claimed unsuccessfully for a penalty after being closed down.
The home crowd were briefly in raptures when Wilson fired high into the net, but the striker was offside.
The hosts' confidence grew in the second half with midfielder Jamie Glasgow seeing more and more of the ball, and Hyslop could not get the right connection on his header in the six-yard box.
Ayr, shorn of the creative influence of Alan Forrest and the finishing prowess of top scorer Lawrence Shankland, were almost gifted the opener when Willie Lyle cleared from inside his own six-yard box, while substitute Liam Smith also dragged an effort wide for the visitors.
But the decisive moment came when Talbot launched a free-kick forward and former Ayr player McCracken rose unchallenged to nod past Ross Doohan.
'Talbot deserved to win' - reaction
Auchinleck Talbot manager Tommy Sloan on BBC One Scotland
It's the biggest win in my time at the club and I thought we deserved it. We had a few more chances than Ayr United over the piece, although they had a lot of possession.
Our lads today were magnificent to a man. We normally have a go at everyone who comes here. Today we played it a bit different. I'm looking forward to the draw and it's great to be in it.
Ayr United manager Ian McCall on BBC One Scotland
I'm absolutely gutted that we're out the cup. They deserved to win in my opinion. They got a goal and were able to hang on to it
The players have had constant praise for 18 months. You've got to pick yourself up, that's what football is. We're got a big game against Dundee United on Friday and they've got to pick themselves up.
'It's momentous and memorable' - analysis
Former Kilmarnock striker Gordon Smith on Sportsound
It's momentous and it's memorable. The players involved will never forget this. Having been a successful Junior Cup team and winning so many trophies - this is different. To win at home against local rivals. It will never been forgotten. This is what the cup is all about. We want to see shocks now and again and this one's been special.
Line-ups
Auchinleck Talbot
- 1Leishman
- 2Lyle
- 4McPherson
- 5McCracken
- 3Pope
- 6White
- 9WilsonSubstituted forMcIlroyat 70'minutes
- 11ArmstrongBooked at 59mins
- 7Hyslop
- 8GlasgowSubstituted forShanklandat 76'minutes
- 10WilsonSubstituted forSamsonat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Samson
- 14McIlroy
- 15Kemp
- 16Shankland
- 18Waite
- 20Hewitt
Ayr
- 1Doohan
- 6GegganSubstituted forSmithat 36'minutes
- 5RoseBooked at 90mins
- 2Higgins
- 3Harvie
- 11McDaid
- 18MurdochBooked at 62minsSubstituted forMcGuffieat 75'minutes
- 23Docherty
- 8Crawford
- 7Moffat
- 9MooreSubstituted forBellat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 12McGuffie
- 14Ferguson
- 15Bell
- 19Hare-Reid
- 20Hilton
- 25McCowan
- 27Smith
- Referee:
- Euan Anderson
- Attendance:
- 3,100
