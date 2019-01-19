Match ends, Aberdeen 1, Stenhousemuir 1.
Aberdeen 1-1 Stenhousemuir: Mark McGuigan header earns visitors replay
-
- From the section Scottish Cup
Mark McGuigan's header earned League One bottom side Stenhousemuir a stunning draw at Scottish Premiership title challengers Aberdeen.
McGuigan got ahead of Scotland defender Scott McKenna to head beyond goalkeeper Joe Lewis and earn a replay at Ochilview on 29 January.
Aberdeen had never got the better of Stenhousemuir, drawing twice and losing in their three previous attempts.
And although Max Lowe gave them a first-half lead, that record remains.
Aberdeen broke the deadlock early, Lowe getting on the end of an unselfish Graeme Shinnie cut-back to lash the ball into the net from five yards out.
That, really, was that in what was a pretty disappointing first half.
After the break Aberdeen really piled on the pressure. Stenhousemuir goalkeeper Graeme Smith produced fine saves to deny Gary Mackay-Steven and Greg Stewart, on his second debut for the club.
On the hour, Stewart was then denied by the woodwork as his 18-yard piledriver crashed off the crossbar in the first game since signing on loan from Birmingham City.
However, the visitors appeared to take confidence from those missed chances and dramatically levelled when a beautiful whipped ball in from the left by Ruaridh Donaldson was met by McGuigan.
Aberdeen lumped balls into the box in an attempt to avoid a replay, but the sides will do it all again a week on Tuesday.
Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes: "Credit to Stenhousemuir, they stuck to their task and they waited for that one opportunity and they take it, and I felt it was no more than they deserved.
"It was clearly not good enough, really disappointed with the level of performance."
Stenhousemuir manager Colin McMenamin: "Obviously very happy, we had a game plan, to try and frustrate Aberdeen, we limited them in the first half.
"We said to them if we can get a couple of efforts on goal in the second half, we had to take one, and big Mark had a great header."
Line-ups
Aberdeen
- 1Lewis
- 2Logan
- 4Considine
- 5McKenna
- 29Lowe
- 11Mackay-StevenSubstituted forMcLennanat 64'minutes
- 19Ferguson
- 3Shinnie
- 10McGinnSubstituted forMayat 78'minutes
- 14Stewart
- 16Cosgrove
Substitutes
- 8Gleeson
- 9Wilson
- 15Wright
- 17May
- 20Cerny
- 21Ball
- 27McLennan
Stenhousemuir
- 1Smith
- 19Munro
- 4Neill
- 22McBreartyBooked at 52mins
- 3Donaldson
- 10Duthie
- 6Ferry
- 16Dickson
- 11CookSubstituted forReidat 47'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 9McGuiganSubstituted forVaughanat 90+3'minutes
- 20DingwallSubstituted forHalleranat 89'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Reid
- 5Tena
- 8Paterson
- 15Halleran
- 17McMinn
- 21Vaughan
- Referee:
- Barry Cook
- Attendance:
- 9,661
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away1
- Corners
- Home9
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Aberdeen 1, Stenhousemuir 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Bobby Vaughan replaces Mark McGuigan.
Connor McLennan (Aberdeen) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Alan Reid (Stenhousemuir).
Booking
Alan Reid (Stenhousemuir) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Substitution
Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Thomas Halleran replaces Russell Dingwall.
Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Russell Dingwall (Stenhousemuir).
Attempt saved. Andrew Considine (Aberdeen) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Morgyn Neill.
Attempt missed. Scott McKenna (Aberdeen) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Aberdeen. Stevie May replaces Niall McGinn.
Attempt missed. Ruaridh Donaldson (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Conor McBrearty (Stenhousemuir).
Attempt missed. Scott McKenna (Aberdeen) header from the right side of the six yard box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Conor McBrearty.
Sam Cosgrove (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Conner Duthie (Stenhousemuir).
Goal!
Goal! Aberdeen 1, Stenhousemuir 1. Mark McGuigan (Stenhousemuir) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Ruaridh Donaldson with a cross.
Attempt missed. Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Morgyn Neill.
Substitution
Substitution, Aberdeen. Connor McLennan replaces Gary Mackay-Steven.
Greg Stewart (Aberdeen) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the centre of the box.
Attempt saved. Niall McGinn (Aberdeen) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Scott McKenna (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Conner Duthie (Stenhousemuir).
Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Ruaridh Donaldson.
Attempt saved. Greg Stewart (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Shaleum Logan (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Russell Dingwall (Stenhousemuir).
Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Morgyn Neill.
Attempt missed. Sam Cosgrove (Aberdeen) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Booking
Conor McBrearty (Stenhousemuir) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Niall McGinn (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Conor McBrearty (Stenhousemuir).
Attempt saved. Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Ruaridh Donaldson.
Foul by Greg Stewart (Aberdeen).