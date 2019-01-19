Aberdeen 1-1 Stenhousemuir: Mark McGuigan header earns visitors replay

Media playback is not supported on this device I'll treasure goal against Aberdeen for the rest of my life - McGuigan

Mark McGuigan's header earned League One bottom side Stenhousemuir a stunning draw at Scottish Premiership title challengers Aberdeen.

McGuigan got ahead of Scotland defender Scott McKenna to head beyond goalkeeper Joe Lewis and earn a replay at Ochilview on 29 January.

Aberdeen had never got the better of Stenhousemuir, drawing twice and losing in their three previous attempts.

And although Max Lowe gave them a first-half lead, that record remains.

Aberdeen broke the deadlock early, Lowe getting on the end of an unselfish Graeme Shinnie cut-back to lash the ball into the net from five yards out.

That, really, was that in what was a pretty disappointing first half.

After the break Aberdeen really piled on the pressure. Stenhousemuir goalkeeper Graeme Smith produced fine saves to deny Gary Mackay-Steven and Greg Stewart, on his second debut for the club.

On the hour, Stewart was then denied by the woodwork as his 18-yard piledriver crashed off the crossbar in the first game since signing on loan from Birmingham City.

However, the visitors appeared to take confidence from those missed chances and dramatically levelled when a beautiful whipped ball in from the left by Ruaridh Donaldson was met by McGuigan.

Aberdeen lumped balls into the box in an attempt to avoid a replay, but the sides will do it all again a week on Tuesday.

Media playback is not supported on this device I wish we could play replay tomorrow - McInnes

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes: "Credit to Stenhousemuir, they stuck to their task and they waited for that one opportunity and they take it, and I felt it was no more than they deserved.

"It was clearly not good enough, really disappointed with the level of performance."

Stenhousemuir manager Colin McMenamin: "Obviously very happy, we had a game plan, to try and frustrate Aberdeen, we limited them in the first half.

"We said to them if we can get a couple of efforts on goal in the second half, we had to take one, and big Mark had a great header."