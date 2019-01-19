Motherwell 1-2 Ross County: Championship leaders stun Premiership side

Brian Graham headed in Ross County's opener and added a second eight minutes later

Brian Graham's second-half brace earned Scottish Championship leaders Ross County a place in the Scottish Cup last 16 at the expense of lacklustre Premiership hosts Motherwell.

Graham nodded home the opener after an inch-perfect cross from Declan McManus.

Motherwell claimed a foul in the build-up to Graham's second but another superb McManus delivery was swept home.

Graham came close to a hat-trick but struck the bar, and Jake Hastie's last-minute header was little consolation.

Ross McCormack made his debut for the Premiership side but his lack of match fitness saw him replaced at half-time.

County might have had more goals. They created by far the greater chances with Michael Gardyne superbly denied by Mark Gillespie shortly before their opener.

They were sharp on the ball and threatening going forward, in direct contrast to the hosts who looked very rusty after the winter break.

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson adopted a new formation, but on this evidence it may take time to integrate alongside new faces.

If their league positions might suggest this was a shock, County looked more than a match for the Premiership opponents.

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson: "We looked extremely rusty. We put the two new players in, we knew they weren't 100% match fit but thought it might just give us a bit of a lift. It didn't work.

"We're a work in progress. We're trying to change what we do because we don't have the same players. It will improve. I'll hold my hands up when I haven't got it right."

Ross County co-manager Stuart Kettlewell: "Man-for-man we were fantastic all over the pitch. Our energy, our shape, our desire to get a result.

"Our quality when we got the ball, I thought we could have scored another couple of goals. It was well deserved. We felt today that we had to win for us to try and find some momentum."