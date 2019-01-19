Match ends, Motherwell 1, Ross County 2.
Motherwell 1-2 Ross County: Championship leaders stun Premiership side
Brian Graham's second-half brace earned Scottish Championship leaders Ross County a place in the Scottish Cup last 16 at the expense of lacklustre Premiership hosts Motherwell.
Graham nodded home the opener after an inch-perfect cross from Declan McManus.
Motherwell claimed a foul in the build-up to Graham's second but another superb McManus delivery was swept home.
Graham came close to a hat-trick but struck the bar, and Jake Hastie's last-minute header was little consolation.
Ross McCormack made his debut for the Premiership side but his lack of match fitness saw him replaced at half-time.
County might have had more goals. They created by far the greater chances with Michael Gardyne superbly denied by Mark Gillespie shortly before their opener.
They were sharp on the ball and threatening going forward, in direct contrast to the hosts who looked very rusty after the winter break.
Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson adopted a new formation, but on this evidence it may take time to integrate alongside new faces.
If their league positions might suggest this was a shock, County looked more than a match for the Premiership opponents.
Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson: "We looked extremely rusty. We put the two new players in, we knew they weren't 100% match fit but thought it might just give us a bit of a lift. It didn't work.
"We're a work in progress. We're trying to change what we do because we don't have the same players. It will improve. I'll hold my hands up when I haven't got it right."
Ross County co-manager Stuart Kettlewell: "Man-for-man we were fantastic all over the pitch. Our energy, our shape, our desire to get a result.
"Our quality when we got the ball, I thought we could have scored another couple of goals. It was well deserved. We felt today that we had to win for us to try and find some momentum."
Line-ups
Motherwell
- 20Gillespie
- 5Aldred
- 6Hartley
- 18Dunne
- 2Tait
- 4McHughSubstituted forGorrinat 63'minutes
- 11Frear
- 28Turnbull
- 12Ariyibi
- 44McCormackSubstituted forMainat 45'minutes
- 24JohnsonSubstituted forHastieat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Campbell
- 9Main
- 13Ferguson
- 14Grimshaw
- 19Sammon
- 23Gorrin
- 32Hastie
Ross County
- 1Fox
- 2Fraser
- 15Watson
- 28van der Weg
- 3Kelly
- 7GardyneSubstituted forMckayat 90+2'minutes
- 8Lindsay
- 6DraperBooked at 68mins
- 16Spence
- 10McManus
- 19GrahamSubstituted forStewartat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Mckay
- 21Munro
- 27Stewart
- 43Wallace
- 44Grivosti
- 48Kelly
- 49Gallagher
- Referee:
- Steven McLean
- Attendance:
- 3,869
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away7
- Corners
- Home7
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Motherwell 1, Ross County 2.
Substitution
Substitution, Ross County. Billy Mckay replaces Michael Gardyne.
Goal!
Goal! Motherwell 1, Ross County 2. Jake Hastie (Motherwell) header from very close range to the top right corner. Assisted by Elliott Frear.
Attempt missed. Curtis Main (Motherwell) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Kenny van der Weg.
Attempt blocked. Alex Rodriguez (Motherwell) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Tom Aldred (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ross Stewart (Ross County).
Attempt saved. Tom Aldred (Motherwell) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Ross Draper.
Substitution
Substitution, Ross County. Ross Stewart replaces Brian Graham.
Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Sean Kelly.
Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Keith Watson.
Attempt saved. Declan McManus (Ross County) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Brian Graham (Ross County) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Jake Hastie (Motherwell).
Ross Draper (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Curtis Main (Motherwell) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Charles Dunne (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lewis Spence (Ross County).
Attempt blocked. Brian Graham (Ross County) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Tom Aldred (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sean Kelly (Ross County).
Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Elliott Frear.
Booking
Ross Draper (Ross County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Elliott Frear (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ross Draper (Ross County).
Substitution
Substitution, Motherwell. Jake Hastie replaces Danny Johnson.
Attempt missed. Michael Gardyne (Ross County) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.
Danny Johnson (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ross Draper (Ross County).
Foul by Danny Johnson (Motherwell).
Kenny van der Weg (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Motherwell. Alex Rodriguez replaces Carl McHugh.
Goal!
Goal! Motherwell 0, Ross County 2. Brian Graham (Ross County) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Declan McManus.
Foul by Elliott Frear (Motherwell).
Ross Draper (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Ross Draper.
Foul by Curtis Main (Motherwell).