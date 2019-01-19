Match ends, Forest Green Rovers 1, Bury 2.
Forest Green Rovers 1-2 Bury
-
- From the section League Two
Nicky Maynard produced a late moment of brilliance to help Bury fight back to win at Forest Green and stay within three points of leaders Lincoln.
The former Premier League striker was on hand to show quick feet in the box before arrowing a shot past James Montgomery and make it four straight wins for the Shakers.
Forest Green served notice of their own promotion intent by rocking second-placed Bury thanks to Reece Brown's first-half deflected strike.
Rovers looked comfortable in the first half, but pressed the self-destruct button when they failed to deal with winger Jay O'Shea who comfortably beat Montgomery with a powerful drive to draw Bury level.
The hosts started positively when Carl Winchester dispossessed Callum McFadzean who put in a block, but the free ball fell to Christian Doidge whose chip landed on the roof of the net.
And Rovers deserved their lead as Brown picked his spot from the edge of the box and watched his low drive deflect into the net.
But Bury dominated the second period, with O'Shea slipping through to beat Montgomery before Maynard grabbed the win with a sumptuous strike with seven minutes left.
Match report supplied by the Press Association
Line-ups
Forest Green
- 13Montgomery
- 19McGinley
- 16Gunning
- 6Rawson
- 2Shephard
- 7WinchesterBooked at 45mins
- 10Brown
- 4JamesBooked at 45minsSubstituted forScobleat 87'minutes
- 23Mills
- 11WilliamsSubstituted forMcCoulskyat 70'minutes
- 9DoidgeSubstituted forCampbellat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Collins
- 14Campbell
- 20Digby
- 21McCoulsky
- 25Scoble
- 26Reid
- 34Ward
Bury
- 1Murphy
- 4Aimson
- 5Thompson
- 3Stokes
- 7Adams
- 26O'Shea
- 10Mayor
- 31DannsSubstituted forO'Connellat 59'minutes
- 21McFadzeanSubstituted forMooreat 58'minutes
- 36Maynard
- 18TelfordSubstituted forLaveryat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Miller
- 6O'Connell
- 15Moore
- 16Cooney
- 27Omotayo
- 32Lavery
- 43Maloney
- Referee:
- Lee Swabey
- Attendance:
- 2,940
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home8
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away4
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Forest Green Rovers 1, Bury 2.
Nathan McGinley (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nicky Maynard (Bury).
Foul by Junior Mondal (Forest Green Rovers).
Will Aimson (Bury) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Forest Green Rovers. Junior Mondal replaces Lloyd James.
Attempt missed. Reece Brown (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Goal!
Goal! Forest Green Rovers 1, Bury 2. Nicky Maynard (Bury) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Danny Mayor.
Substitution
Substitution, Forest Green Rovers. Tahvon Campbell replaces Christian Doidge.
Foul by Reece Brown (Forest Green Rovers).
Nicky Adams (Bury) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Reece Brown (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Forest Green Rovers. Shawn McCoulsky replaces George Williams.
Goal!
Goal! Forest Green Rovers 1, Bury 1. Jay O'Shea (Bury) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Byron Moore.
Substitution
Substitution, Bury. Caolan Lavery replaces Dominic Telford.
Foul by Christian Doidge (Forest Green Rovers).
Will Aimson (Bury) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Nathan McGinley (Forest Green Rovers).
Dominic Telford (Bury) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Reece Brown (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
George Williams (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Nicky Adams (Bury).
Substitution
Substitution, Bury. Eoghan O'Connell replaces Neil Danns.
Substitution
Substitution, Bury. Byron Moore replaces Callum McFadzean.
Attempt missed. Carl Winchester (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the right.
Foul by Liam Shephard (Forest Green Rovers).
Callum McFadzean (Bury) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Gavin Gunning (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dominic Telford (Bury).
Attempt missed. George Williams (Forest Green Rovers) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Forest Green Rovers. Conceded by Nicky Adams.
Second Half
Second Half begins Forest Green Rovers 1, Bury 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Forest Green Rovers 1, Bury 0.
Corner, Bury. Conceded by Nathan McGinley.
Attempt missed. Jay O'Shea (Bury) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Booking
Carl Winchester (Forest Green Rovers) is shown the yellow card.
Hand ball by Carl Winchester (Forest Green Rovers).
Attempt blocked. Jay O'Shea (Bury) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Lloyd James (Forest Green Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.