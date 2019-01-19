Forest Green Rovers 1-2 Bury

Nicky Maynard produced a late moment of brilliance to help Bury fight back to win at Forest Green and stay within three points of leaders Lincoln.

The former Premier League striker was on hand to show quick feet in the box before arrowing a shot past James Montgomery and make it four straight wins for the Shakers.

Forest Green served notice of their own promotion intent by rocking second-placed Bury thanks to Reece Brown's first-half deflected strike.

Rovers looked comfortable in the first half, but pressed the self-destruct button when they failed to deal with winger Jay O'Shea who comfortably beat Montgomery with a powerful drive to draw Bury level.

The hosts started positively when Carl Winchester dispossessed Callum McFadzean who put in a block, but the free ball fell to Christian Doidge whose chip landed on the roof of the net.

And Rovers deserved their lead as Brown picked his spot from the edge of the box and watched his low drive deflect into the net.

But Bury dominated the second period, with O'Shea slipping through to beat Montgomery before Maynard grabbed the win with a sumptuous strike with seven minutes left.

