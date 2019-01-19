League Two
Forest Green1Bury2

Forest Green Rovers 1-2 Bury

Nicky Maynard produced a late moment of brilliance to help Bury fight back to win at Forest Green and stay within three points of leaders Lincoln.

The former Premier League striker was on hand to show quick feet in the box before arrowing a shot past James Montgomery and make it four straight wins for the Shakers.

Forest Green served notice of their own promotion intent by rocking second-placed Bury thanks to Reece Brown's first-half deflected strike.

Rovers looked comfortable in the first half, but pressed the self-destruct button when they failed to deal with winger Jay O'Shea who comfortably beat Montgomery with a powerful drive to draw Bury level.

The hosts started positively when Carl Winchester dispossessed Callum McFadzean who put in a block, but the free ball fell to Christian Doidge whose chip landed on the roof of the net.

And Rovers deserved their lead as Brown picked his spot from the edge of the box and watched his low drive deflect into the net.

But Bury dominated the second period, with O'Shea slipping through to beat Montgomery before Maynard grabbed the win with a sumptuous strike with seven minutes left.

Line-ups

Forest Green

  • 13Montgomery
  • 19McGinley
  • 16Gunning
  • 6Rawson
  • 2Shephard
  • 7WinchesterBooked at 45mins
  • 10Brown
  • 4JamesBooked at 45minsSubstituted forScobleat 87'minutes
  • 23Mills
  • 11WilliamsSubstituted forMcCoulskyat 70'minutes
  • 9DoidgeSubstituted forCampbellat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Collins
  • 14Campbell
  • 20Digby
  • 21McCoulsky
  • 25Scoble
  • 26Reid
  • 34Ward

Bury

  • 1Murphy
  • 4Aimson
  • 5Thompson
  • 3Stokes
  • 7Adams
  • 26O'Shea
  • 10Mayor
  • 31DannsSubstituted forO'Connellat 59'minutes
  • 21McFadzeanSubstituted forMooreat 58'minutes
  • 36Maynard
  • 18TelfordSubstituted forLaveryat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Miller
  • 6O'Connell
  • 15Moore
  • 16Cooney
  • 27Omotayo
  • 32Lavery
  • 43Maloney
Referee:
Lee Swabey
Attendance:
2,940

Match Stats

Home TeamForest GreenAway TeamBury
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home13
Away6
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home8
Away2
Fouls
Home13
Away4

Live Text

Match ends, Forest Green Rovers 1, Bury 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Forest Green Rovers 1, Bury 2.

Nathan McGinley (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Nicky Maynard (Bury).

Foul by Junior Mondal (Forest Green Rovers).

Will Aimson (Bury) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Forest Green Rovers. Junior Mondal replaces Lloyd James.

Attempt missed. Reece Brown (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Goal!

Goal! Forest Green Rovers 1, Bury 2. Nicky Maynard (Bury) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Danny Mayor.

Substitution

Substitution, Forest Green Rovers. Tahvon Campbell replaces Christian Doidge.

Foul by Reece Brown (Forest Green Rovers).

Nicky Adams (Bury) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt saved. Reece Brown (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Forest Green Rovers. Shawn McCoulsky replaces George Williams.

Goal!

Goal! Forest Green Rovers 1, Bury 1. Jay O'Shea (Bury) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Byron Moore.

Substitution

Substitution, Bury. Caolan Lavery replaces Dominic Telford.

Foul by Christian Doidge (Forest Green Rovers).

Will Aimson (Bury) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Nathan McGinley (Forest Green Rovers).

Dominic Telford (Bury) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Reece Brown (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

George Williams (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Nicky Adams (Bury).

Substitution

Substitution, Bury. Eoghan O'Connell replaces Neil Danns.

Substitution

Substitution, Bury. Byron Moore replaces Callum McFadzean.

Attempt missed. Carl Winchester (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the right.

Foul by Liam Shephard (Forest Green Rovers).

Callum McFadzean (Bury) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Gavin Gunning (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Dominic Telford (Bury).

Attempt missed. George Williams (Forest Green Rovers) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Corner, Forest Green Rovers. Conceded by Nicky Adams.

Second Half

Second Half begins Forest Green Rovers 1, Bury 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Forest Green Rovers 1, Bury 0.

Corner, Bury. Conceded by Nathan McGinley.

Attempt missed. Jay O'Shea (Bury) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.

Booking

Carl Winchester (Forest Green Rovers) is shown the yellow card.

Hand ball by Carl Winchester (Forest Green Rovers).

Attempt blocked. Jay O'Shea (Bury) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Booking

Lloyd James (Forest Green Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City27167448262255
2Bury29157755332252
3Mansfield281312341221951
4Carlisle291531147351248
5MK Dons27138644242047
6Colchester29137944331146
7Forest Green271111540271344
8Exeter2812883829944
9Stevenage29135113536-144
10Tranmere2811984235742
11Swindon29101093338-540
12Oldham2810994135639
13Newport27116103845-739
14Crewe29115133136-538
15Grimsby28104142935-634
16Northampton2871293738-133
17Crawley29103163442-833
18Port Vale2888122736-932
19Cambridge2995152849-2132
20Yeovil2779113032-230
21Cheltenham2878133243-1129
22Morecambe2977152946-1728
23Macclesfield2976162745-1827
24Notts County2949162959-3021
View full League Two table

