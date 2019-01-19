Match ends, Carlisle United 2, Cheltenham Town 0.
Carlisle United 2-0 Cheltenham Town
-
- From the section League Two
Carlisle United handed new manager Steven Pressley the perfect start with a home win over Cheltenham.
After a first half of limited chances, the game came alive after the break when goals from Jamie Devitt and Hallam Hope earned promotion hopefuls Carlisle a fifth straight home win.
Cheltenham defender Chris Hussey was responsible for a couple of dangerous early forays down the left, one of which ended with a powerful shot which forced goalkeeper Adam Collin to tip over.
However, Carlisle set most of the early pace, and Devitt's 25-yards effort had Robins goalkeeper Scott Flinders leaping at full-stretch to claw the ball away.
After an untidy end to the first half, Devitt broke the deadlock soon after the break, controlling Regan Slater's pass and whipping a shot in off the inside of the post.
Town's on-loan debutant Charlie Raglan nearly produced an immediate response with a low effort which had Collin scrambling to push away.
But sloppy defence and smart work by Devitt doubled the hosts' advantage, stealing the ball inside Town's half to feed Hope who coolly swept the ball past Flinders.
Luke Varney should have put the Robins on the board when he cut in on goal, but wasted the chance, then it was sub Jacob Maddocks' turn to be frustrated by Collin's fine save.
The game opened up in the closing stages and Hope and Danny Grainger were off target with good chances to put it beyond Cheltenham's reach.
Match report supplied by the Press Association
Line-ups
Carlisle
- 30Collin
- 2MillerSubstituted forGlendonat 81'minutes
- 5Gerrard
- 6Parkes
- 3Grainger
- 27McCarronSubstituted forJonesat 75'minutes
- 10DevittSubstituted forSimpsonat 83'minutes
- 18Sowerby
- 21Etuhu
- 15Slater
- 9Hope
Substitutes
- 7Kennedy
- 8Jones
- 11Glendon
- 12Gillesphey
- 19Simpson
- 26Egan
- 29Gray
Cheltenham
- 1Flinders
- 21WatersSubstituted forMaddoxat 66'minutes
- 4Tozer
- 3Hussey
- 7Thomas
- 30AlcockBooked at 35minsSubstituted forDawsonat 86'minutes
- 26Clements
- 24Raglan
- 11Broom
- 29Barnett
- 32VarneySubstituted forAddaiat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Mullins
- 8Dawson
- 16Addai
- 20Maddox
- 22Lovett
- 23Forster
- 28Pring
- Referee:
- Carl Boyeson
- Attendance:
- 4,458
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away7
- Corners
- Home7
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Carlisle United 2, Cheltenham Town 0.
Attempt blocked. Regan Slater (Carlisle United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Anthony Gerrard (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tyrone Barnett (Cheltenham Town).
George Glendon (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kevin Dawson (Cheltenham Town).
Attempt missed. Jacob Maddox (Cheltenham Town) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Foul by Connor Simpson (Carlisle United).
Chris Hussey (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Regan Slater (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alex Addai (Cheltenham Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Cheltenham Town. Kevin Dawson replaces Craig Alcock.
Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Craig Alcock.
Substitution
Substitution, Carlisle United. Connor Simpson replaces Jamie Devitt.
Attempt saved. George Glendon (Carlisle United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Craig Alcock (Cheltenham Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Carlisle United. George Glendon replaces Gary Miller.
Foul by Regan Slater (Carlisle United).
Ben Tozer (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Scott Flinders.
Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Charlie Raglan.
Substitution
Substitution, Carlisle United. Michael Jones replaces Liam McCarron.
Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Anthony Gerrard.
Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Tom Parkes.
Attempt saved. Ryan Broom (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Gary Miller (Carlisle United).
Alex Addai (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Jacob Maddox (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Ryan Broom (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Alex Addai (Cheltenham Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Hallam Hope (Carlisle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Hand ball by Alex Addai (Cheltenham Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Cheltenham Town. Alex Addai replaces Luke Varney.
Substitution
Substitution, Cheltenham Town. Jacob Maddox replaces Billy Waters.
Attempt missed. Luke Varney (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Danny Grainger (Carlisle United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Goal!
Goal! Carlisle United 2, Cheltenham Town 0. Hallam Hope (Carlisle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jamie Devitt.
(Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tyrone Barnett (Cheltenham Town).