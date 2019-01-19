Carlisle United 2-0 Cheltenham Town

Carlisle United handed new manager Steven Pressley the perfect start with a home win over Cheltenham.

After a first half of limited chances, the game came alive after the break when goals from Jamie Devitt and Hallam Hope earned promotion hopefuls Carlisle a fifth straight home win.

Cheltenham defender Chris Hussey was responsible for a couple of dangerous early forays down the left, one of which ended with a powerful shot which forced goalkeeper Adam Collin to tip over.

However, Carlisle set most of the early pace, and Devitt's 25-yards effort had Robins goalkeeper Scott Flinders leaping at full-stretch to claw the ball away.

After an untidy end to the first half, Devitt broke the deadlock soon after the break, controlling Regan Slater's pass and whipping a shot in off the inside of the post.

Town's on-loan debutant Charlie Raglan nearly produced an immediate response with a low effort which had Collin scrambling to push away.

But sloppy defence and smart work by Devitt doubled the hosts' advantage, stealing the ball inside Town's half to feed Hope who coolly swept the ball past Flinders.

Luke Varney should have put the Robins on the board when he cut in on goal, but wasted the chance, then it was sub Jacob Maddocks' turn to be frustrated by Collin's fine save.

The game opened up in the closing stages and Hope and Danny Grainger were off target with good chances to put it beyond Cheltenham's reach.

