League One
Scunthorpe1Sunderland1

Scunthorpe United 1-1 Sunderland

Adam Hammill marked his Scunthorpe debut with a stunning late equaliser as United pegged back League One promotion hopefuls Sunderland.

The winger curled the ball into the top corner from the edge of the box with three minutes to go, cancelling out Josh Maja's 16th goal of the season for the Black Cats just before the hour mark.

Scunthorpe had enjoyed the best two openings of the first half, with George Thomas denied by visiting goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin after being played in by Lee Novak, who then headed the resulting corner over from close range.

Sunderland, having had the majority of possession, looked at their most dangerous on the break and when the hosts failed to close down Reece James on the left, he whipped in an inviting cross which Maja guided inside the near post.

Scunthorpe came close to levelling when a shot from James Perch took a deflection to wrong-foot McLaughlin, who did well to scramble the ball away with his feet.

But in the 87th minute the Iron did find a leveller, Hammill working the ball on to his right foot before finding the top corner just 13 minutes after coming off the bench.

Line-ups

Scunthorpe

  • 25Alnwick
  • 4McMahon
  • 23McArdle
  • 21Burgess
  • 3Borthwick-Jackson
  • 14Perch
  • 22SuttonSubstituted forvan Veenat 74'minutes
  • 6OjoSubstituted forHammillat 74'minutes
  • 18ThomasSubstituted forLundat 85'minutes
  • 29Wootton
  • 17Novak

Substitutes

  • 5Webster
  • 7Lund
  • 10van Veen
  • 15Lewis
  • 26McGahey
  • 27Flatt
  • 47Hammill

Sunderland

  • 1McLaughlin
  • 13O'Nien
  • 12Flanagan
  • 30Dunne
  • 16James
  • 11Gooch
  • 6Cattermole
  • 27Power
  • 19McGeady
  • 20MajaSubstituted forWatmoreat 72'minutes
  • 7MaguireSubstituted forWykeat 53'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Matthews
  • 3Oviedo
  • 8McGeouch
  • 9Wyke
  • 14Watmore
  • 15Baldwin
  • 25Ruiter
Referee:
Craig Hicks
Attendance:
7,263

Match Stats

Home TeamScunthorpeAway TeamSunderland
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home14
Away10
Shots on Target
Home9
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away8
Fouls
Home17
Away16

Live Text

Match ends, Scunthorpe United 1, Sunderland 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Scunthorpe United 1, Sunderland 1.

Attempt missed. Max Power (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Foul by Charlie Wyke (Sunderland).

Cameron Burgess (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Max Power (Sunderland).

Kyle Wootton (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Goal!

Goal! Scunthorpe United 1, Sunderland 1. Adam Hammill (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner.

Attempt missed. Kyle Wootton (Scunthorpe United) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Matthew Lund replaces George Thomas.

Attempt missed. Charlie Wyke (Sunderland) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a corner.

Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Rory McArdle.

Attempt blocked. Duncan Watmore (Sunderland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Aiden McGeady (Sunderland) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Jon McLaughlin.

Attempt saved. James Perch (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Foul by Charlie Wyke (Sunderland).

James Perch (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Luke O'Nien (Sunderland).

Kyle Wootton (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Duncan Watmore (Sunderland).

Rory McArdle (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Cameron Borthwick-Jackson (Scunthorpe United) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner.

Foul by Max Power (Sunderland).

George Thomas (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Adam Hammill replaces Funso Ojo.

Substitution

Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Kevin van Veen replaces Levi Sutton.

Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Cameron Burgess.

Substitution

Substitution, Sunderland. Duncan Watmore replaces Josh Maja.

Charlie Wyke (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Rory McArdle (Scunthorpe United).

Attempt missed. Aiden McGeady (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high following a set piece situation.

Charlie Wyke (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Cameron Borthwick-Jackson (Scunthorpe United).

Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Cameron Burgess.

Reece James (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by James Perch (Scunthorpe United).

Luke O'Nien (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Lee Novak (Scunthorpe United).

Attempt missed. Lee Novak (Scunthorpe United) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portsmouth28176547272057
2Luton28168454252956
3Sunderland271411248262253
4Charlton29165847311653
5Barnsley27157547232452
6Peterborough2813874738947
7Doncaster28137851371446
8Blackpool2710982725239
9Coventry29116123134-339
10Southend28122143834438
11Wycombe28108103840-238
12Fleetwood2899103833536
13Burton28106123838036
14Accrington2798102736-935
15Walsall2898113243-1135
16Scunthorpe2997133754-1734
17Shrewsbury28710112935-631
18Gillingham2894153948-931
19Rochdale2987143559-2431
20Oxford Utd2879123544-930
21Plymouth2886143650-1430
22Bristol Rovers2877142530-528
23Bradford2883173147-1627
24Wimbledon2865172242-2023
View full League One table

