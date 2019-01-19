Scunthorpe United 1-1 Sunderland

Adam Hammill marked his Scunthorpe debut with a stunning late equaliser as United pegged back League One promotion hopefuls Sunderland.

The winger curled the ball into the top corner from the edge of the box with three minutes to go, cancelling out Josh Maja's 16th goal of the season for the Black Cats just before the hour mark.

Scunthorpe had enjoyed the best two openings of the first half, with George Thomas denied by visiting goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin after being played in by Lee Novak, who then headed the resulting corner over from close range.

Sunderland, having had the majority of possession, looked at their most dangerous on the break and when the hosts failed to close down Reece James on the left, he whipped in an inviting cross which Maja guided inside the near post.

Scunthorpe came close to levelling when a shot from James Perch took a deflection to wrong-foot McLaughlin, who did well to scramble the ball away with his feet.

But in the 87th minute the Iron did find a leveller, Hammill working the ball on to his right foot before finding the top corner just 13 minutes after coming off the bench.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.