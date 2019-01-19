Match ends, Scunthorpe United 1, Sunderland 1.
Scunthorpe United 1-1 Sunderland
-
- From the section League One
Adam Hammill marked his Scunthorpe debut with a stunning late equaliser as United pegged back League One promotion hopefuls Sunderland.
The winger curled the ball into the top corner from the edge of the box with three minutes to go, cancelling out Josh Maja's 16th goal of the season for the Black Cats just before the hour mark.
Scunthorpe had enjoyed the best two openings of the first half, with George Thomas denied by visiting goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin after being played in by Lee Novak, who then headed the resulting corner over from close range.
Sunderland, having had the majority of possession, looked at their most dangerous on the break and when the hosts failed to close down Reece James on the left, he whipped in an inviting cross which Maja guided inside the near post.
Scunthorpe came close to levelling when a shot from James Perch took a deflection to wrong-foot McLaughlin, who did well to scramble the ball away with his feet.
But in the 87th minute the Iron did find a leveller, Hammill working the ball on to his right foot before finding the top corner just 13 minutes after coming off the bench.
Match report supplied by the Press Association.
Line-ups
Scunthorpe
- 25Alnwick
- 4McMahon
- 23McArdle
- 21Burgess
- 3Borthwick-Jackson
- 14Perch
- 22SuttonSubstituted forvan Veenat 74'minutes
- 6OjoSubstituted forHammillat 74'minutes
- 18ThomasSubstituted forLundat 85'minutes
- 29Wootton
- 17Novak
Substitutes
- 5Webster
- 7Lund
- 10van Veen
- 15Lewis
- 26McGahey
- 27Flatt
- 47Hammill
Sunderland
- 1McLaughlin
- 13O'Nien
- 12Flanagan
- 30Dunne
- 16James
- 11Gooch
- 6Cattermole
- 27Power
- 19McGeady
- 20MajaSubstituted forWatmoreat 72'minutes
- 7MaguireSubstituted forWykeat 53'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Matthews
- 3Oviedo
- 8McGeouch
- 9Wyke
- 14Watmore
- 15Baldwin
- 25Ruiter
- Referee:
- Craig Hicks
- Attendance:
- 7,263
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Scunthorpe United 1, Sunderland 1.
Attempt missed. Max Power (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Foul by Charlie Wyke (Sunderland).
Cameron Burgess (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Max Power (Sunderland).
Kyle Wootton (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! Scunthorpe United 1, Sunderland 1. Adam Hammill (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner.
Attempt missed. Kyle Wootton (Scunthorpe United) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Matthew Lund replaces George Thomas.
Attempt missed. Charlie Wyke (Sunderland) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a corner.
Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Rory McArdle.
Attempt blocked. Duncan Watmore (Sunderland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Aiden McGeady (Sunderland) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Jon McLaughlin.
Attempt saved. James Perch (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Charlie Wyke (Sunderland).
James Perch (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Luke O'Nien (Sunderland).
Kyle Wootton (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Duncan Watmore (Sunderland).
Rory McArdle (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Cameron Borthwick-Jackson (Scunthorpe United) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Max Power (Sunderland).
George Thomas (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Adam Hammill replaces Funso Ojo.
Substitution
Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Kevin van Veen replaces Levi Sutton.
Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Cameron Burgess.
Substitution
Substitution, Sunderland. Duncan Watmore replaces Josh Maja.
Charlie Wyke (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rory McArdle (Scunthorpe United).
Attempt missed. Aiden McGeady (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high following a set piece situation.
Charlie Wyke (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Cameron Borthwick-Jackson (Scunthorpe United).
Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Cameron Burgess.
Reece James (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by James Perch (Scunthorpe United).
Luke O'Nien (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lee Novak (Scunthorpe United).
Attempt missed. Lee Novak (Scunthorpe United) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.