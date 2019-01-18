Scottish Cup quiz: Can you name the Rangers team the last time they visited Cowdenbeath?

Cowdenbeath's Central Park ground at the time of Rangers' last visit
Gusting conditions and a heavy pitch made for an uncomfortable day for Rangers on their last visit to Central Park
Scottish Cup: Cowdenbeath v Rangers
Venue: Central Park Date: Friday, 18 January Kick-off: 19:45 GMT
Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Rangers' trip to League Two Cowdenbeath on Friday could provide one of the more romantic storylines of the Scottish Cup fourth round.

Their last visit to the 4,370-capacity Central Park was in March 2015, when both sides were in the Scottish Championship.

The result? A 0-0 draw.

How many of the Rangers' starting XI that day can your remember?

Can you name the Rangers team the last time they played at Cowdenbeath?

Score: 0 / 11
03:00
You scored 0/11

Copy and share link

RankHintAnswers
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you