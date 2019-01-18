Match ends, Norwich City 3, Birmingham City 1.
Norwich City 3-1 Birmingham City: Canaries end winless run in lively game
Norwich regained second spot in the Championship as they beat play-off chasing Birmingham City for their first win in five league games.
Four goals in the space of 12 first-half minutes started with Teemu Pukki slotting in Jamal Lewis' cross for Norwich's opener.
Birmingham levelled immediately as Che Adams smashed in a quality finish inside the penalty area from Jota's through ball.
But Norwich regained the lead when Mario Vrancic found the bottom corner from 20 yards out and then Tom Tryball was left with a free header at a corner to make it 3-1.
Birmingham City missed the chance to put pressure on the top six and are without a league win in four.
The Canaries, whose last league win had come on 22 December, move three points ahead of third place Sheffield United, who travel to Swansea City on Saturday.
Following Norwich's dominance in the early stages with the three goals, Pukki came within inches of making it 4-1 shortly after Tryball's goal when his neat back heel crept narrowly wide.
Birmingham could have folded after that first-half onslaught but kept themselves in the contest after the break as Norwich were denied more goals.
Despite their more resolute display at the back, Norwich limited them to few clear-cut chances at the other end. Craig Gardner came closest in stoppage time with a cross that crept just wide of the post.
Garry Monk's side slip to ninth, below Nottingham Forest on goal difference, four points off the play-offs.
Norwich boss Daniel Farke told BBC Radio Norfolk:
"It was a terrific first half, it's difficult to create chances against Birmingham as they're well structured and disciplined in protecting their goal. But we played outstanding, the goal for them didn't affect our concentration.
"The game was nearly done at half-time, and it was outstanding to do it without some key players and having to substitute Emi Buendia with a dead leg.
"Birmingham changed their style in the second-half, they decided to concentrate on more counters, and so we were more pragmatic, but we had everything under control. We had chances to make the score higher."
Birmingham boss Garry Monk told BBC WM:
"No excuses, but was the right result. Norwich deserved to win that game. I haven't had to stand here too often and say that.
"It was uncharacteristic for us. We were off our game, we lacked the usual discipline and cohesiveness of our shape, we were a bit easy to play through and we weren't our usual selves with the ball.
"Second half was slightly better but not to the usual standards that we set."
Line-ups
Norwich
- 1Krul
- 37Aarons
- 6Zimmermann
- 4Godfrey
- 12Lewis
- 19Trybull
- 8Vrancic
- 17BuendíaSubstituted forCantwellat 39'minutes
- 18Stiepermann
- 25HernándezSubstituted forMcLeanat 90'minutes
- 22PukkiSubstituted forRhodesat 85'minutes
Substitutes
- 11Rhodes
- 23McLean
- 24Passlack
- 31Hanley
- 32Srbeny
- 33McGovern
- 36Cantwell
Birmingham
- 1Camp
- 5Colin
- 28MorrisonBooked at 87mins
- 12Dean
- 3PedersenBooked at 29mins
- 23JotaSubstituted forMahoneyat 71'minutes
- 20Gardner
- 6KieftenbeldBooked at 27minsSubstituted forGardnerat 56'minutesBooked at 80mins
- 19Maghoma
- 9Adams
- 10JutkiewiczSubstituted forVassellat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Mahoney
- 8Gardner
- 11Vassell
- 22Solomon-Otabor
- 25Dacres-Cogley
- 27Trueman
- 45Harding
- Referee:
- Tim Robinson
- Attendance:
- 25,932
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home66%
- Away34%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away22
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Norwich City 3, Birmingham City 1.
Jamal Lewis (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Connor Mahoney (Birmingham City).
Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Christoph Zimmermann.
Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Jamal Lewis.
Attempt blocked. Connor Mahoney (Birmingham City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Craig Gardner.
Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Ben Godfrey.
Substitution
Substitution, Norwich City. Kenny McLean replaces Onel Hernández.
Mario Vrancic (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Isaac Vassell (Birmingham City).
Foul by Marco Stiepermann (Norwich City).
Craig Gardner (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Michael Morrison (Birmingham City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jordan Rhodes (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Michael Morrison (Birmingham City).
Marco Stiepermann (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gary Gardner (Birmingham City).
Substitution
Substitution, Norwich City. Jordan Rhodes replaces Teemu Pukki.
Attempt saved. Craig Gardner (Birmingham City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Connor Mahoney.
Foul by Marco Stiepermann (Norwich City).
Craig Gardner (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Onel Hernández (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gary Gardner (Birmingham City).
Todd Cantwell (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Che Adams (Birmingham City).
Mario Vrancic (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Maxime Colin (Birmingham City).
Booking
Craig Gardner (Birmingham City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Jamal Lewis.
Offside, Norwich City. Marco Stiepermann tries a through ball, but Todd Cantwell is caught offside.
Mario Vrancic (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Harlee Dean (Birmingham City).
Attempt saved. Che Adams (Birmingham City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jacques Maghoma.
Substitution
Substitution, Birmingham City. Connor Mahoney replaces Jota.
Tim Krul (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Che Adams (Birmingham City).
Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Christoph Zimmermann.
Attempt blocked. Marco Stiepermann (Norwich City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Teemu Pukki.
Tom Trybull (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.