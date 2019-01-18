Norwich City 3-1 Birmingham City: Canaries end winless run in lively game

Mario Vrancic's goal for Norwich was one of four in 12 first-half minutes at Carrow Road

Norwich regained second spot in the Championship as they beat play-off chasing Birmingham City for their first win in five league games.

Four goals in the space of 12 first-half minutes started with Teemu Pukki slotting in Jamal Lewis' cross for Norwich's opener.

Birmingham levelled immediately as Che Adams smashed in a quality finish inside the penalty area from Jota's through ball.

But Norwich regained the lead when Mario Vrancic found the bottom corner from 20 yards out and then Tom Tryball was left with a free header at a corner to make it 3-1.

Birmingham City missed the chance to put pressure on the top six and are without a league win in four.

The Canaries, whose last league win had come on 22 December, move three points ahead of third place Sheffield United, who travel to Swansea City on Saturday.

Following Norwich's dominance in the early stages with the three goals, Pukki came within inches of making it 4-1 shortly after Tryball's goal when his neat back heel crept narrowly wide.

Birmingham could have folded after that first-half onslaught but kept themselves in the contest after the break as Norwich were denied more goals.

Despite their more resolute display at the back, Norwich limited them to few clear-cut chances at the other end. Craig Gardner came closest in stoppage time with a cross that crept just wide of the post.

Garry Monk's side slip to ninth, below Nottingham Forest on goal difference, four points off the play-offs.

Norwich boss Daniel Farke told BBC Radio Norfolk:

"It was a terrific first half, it's difficult to create chances against Birmingham as they're well structured and disciplined in protecting their goal. But we played outstanding, the goal for them didn't affect our concentration.

"The game was nearly done at half-time, and it was outstanding to do it without some key players and having to substitute Emi Buendia with a dead leg.

"Birmingham changed their style in the second-half, they decided to concentrate on more counters, and so we were more pragmatic, but we had everything under control. We had chances to make the score higher."

Birmingham boss Garry Monk told BBC WM:

"No excuses, but was the right result. Norwich deserved to win that game. I haven't had to stand here too often and say that.

"It was uncharacteristic for us. We were off our game, we lacked the usual discipline and cohesiveness of our shape, we were a bit easy to play through and we weren't our usual selves with the ball.

"Second half was slightly better but not to the usual standards that we set."