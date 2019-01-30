January transfer deadline day: Premier League clubs in for quiet or busy day?

Chelsea paid £58m to sign forward Christian Pulisic from Borussia Dortmund, although he will remain with the German club until the end of the season

Premier League clubs spent a record amount in last year's winter transfer window and on deadline day - but 12 months on the picture looks much different.

Just 17 deals have been completed so far, with a total spending of £113m - a long way short of the £430m spent in January 2018 - while half of the 20 Premier League sides have not signed anyone.

Last-ditch, big-money deals, including Arsenal's £58m for striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Tottenham paying £23m for winger Lucas Moura, contributed to a record £150m outlay on deadline day in January 2018.

But will we see any such deals this time around?

*spending in this window so far

When does the window close?

In England the deadline is at 23:00 GMT on Thursday and in Scotland it is midnight on the same day. The window has already shut in Italy.

Here is when the window shuts in other countries:

Thursday, 31 January - Spain, Germany, France, Netherlands

Saturday, 2 February - Portugal

Friday, 22 February - Russia

What have been the big moves of January?

Chelsea have completed the biggest signing of the window so far with the acquisition of forward Christian Pulisic from Borussia Dortmund for £58m, but they loaned the USA international back to the Bundesliga leaders until the end of the season.

The Blues have also brought in Argentina striker Gonzalo Higuain on loan from Juventus for the remainder of the campaign.

Bournemouth have been the busiest club, completing three deals. Striker Dominic Solanke came in from Liverpool for £19m, as did right-back Nathaniel Clyne on loan, while Wales defender Chris Mepham joined from Championship side Brentford for £12m.

Cardiff paid a club record £15m to Nantes for striker Emiliano Sala, but the player and a pilot were aboard a light aircraft that went missing over the Channel Islands en route to Wales.

Fulham brought in former Liverpool winger Ryan Babel from Turkish side Besiktas for a reported £1.8m, and Brighton spent £7m on midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, before loaning him back to Argentinos Juniors.

What moves are we expecting?

Chelsea may be the ones to look out for on deadline day, for both incomings and outgoings.

England U17 World Cup winner Callum Hudson-Odoi has handed in a transfer request as he looks for a move to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, who have reportedly upped their offer for the 18-year-old to £40m.

Experienced Blues centre-back Gary Cahill is another that has been linked with a departure from Stamford Bridge, with Fulham and Crystal Palace possible destinations for the 33-year-old.

Maurizio Sarri has reportedly agreed a deal in principle for £35m-rated midfielder Leandro Paredes from Zenit St Petersburg, but Ligue 1 leaders Paris St-Germain may beat Chelsea to the Argentine.

PSG have already had a £21.5m bid rejected for Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye, while French midfielder Adrien Rabiot has been touted as a possible signing for Liverpool or Tottenham.

Arsenal are in talks to sign 21-year-old midfielder Christopher Nkunku from PSG and the Gunners also want to bring in winger Ivan Perisic on loan from Inter Milan, with the Croatia international handing in a transfer request at the San Siro.

West Ham have been considering triggering the £43.3m release clause for Celta Vigo striker Maxi Gomez, but the move may not now come off after Hammers forward Marko Arnautovic signed a new contract with the club.

Elsewhere, reports says Leicester have began talks to sign £20m-rated Belgium international midfielder Youri Tielemans from Monaco, while Southampton have made an £8m bid for Birmingham's 22-year-old striker Che Adams,

