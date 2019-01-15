Match ends, Stoke City 2, Shrewsbury Town 3.
FA Cup third round: Stoke City 2-3 Shrewsbury
League One Shrewsbury came from two goals down to beat Championship Stoke and reach the FA Cup fourth round.
Tyrese Campbell's double put Stoke in command but Sam Ricketts' side scored three times in 10 second-half minutes at the Bet365 Stadium.
James Bolton's 20-yard effort, Fejiri Okenabirhie's penalty and Josh Laurent's 81st-minute strike completed the turnaround.
Shrewsbury host Wolves in the fourth round on 26 January.
"I'm extremely proud of the players," said Shrews boss Sam Ricketts.
"That's probably the biggest comeback win of my career. On a personal note that's definitely up there."
In his second game in charge, Stoke manager Nathan Jones initially appeared vindicated by his decision to make eight changes to the side that started Saturday's defeat at Brentford.
The Potters dominated the first half against a side 27 places below them in the football pyramid and three points above the League One relegation zone.
Tom Ince's pass allowed 19-year-old Campbell - making his first start - to turn in from close range, and he emphatically volleyed a second after Luke Waterfall failed to clear a corner.
Shrewsbury were repeatedly carved open by the hosts, who also had a Peter Crouch goal disallowed for offside.
But, after spurning opportunities to extend their lead, Stoke were punished by a side who had not won in six games in all competitions.
Bolton's scorching effort started the fightback, which gathered pace when Sam Clucas fouled Laurent, and ended with the midfielder - operating as lone striker - grabbing the winner.
'That is tough to take' - what they said
Stoke City manager Nathan Jones on BBC Radio Stoke: "I'm a little bit shocked by the manner of the loss. To be in cruise control and then to go and concede in the manner we did really surprised me.
"We seemed to run out of gas. A few of them haven't played football matches for a while and it's quite amazing how we lost that game.
"They scored with three chances that they had but it's the defensive discipline. He should have stayed on his feet for the penalty. We should have seen that game out comfortably.
"The last 20 minutes has given me real food for thought because that is tough to take."
Shrewsbury manager Sam Ricketts: "I don't like football cliches but it was a game of two halves? First half, we didn't play at the tempo I wanted or get close to the Stoke players and we let them do what they wanted to do.
"I made a tactical change at half-time and the players took to it and you saw a team grow in belief in the second half.
"It was still the principles of trying to frustrate, steal and break and in the second half we did it superbly well. Bolton's goal kick-started it and gave us some belief."
Stoke's struggles - the stats
- Stoke have been eliminated from the FA Cup at the third-round stage in the past three campaigns - each time by a side from a lower division.
- Shrewsbury scored with all three of their shots on target.
Line-ups
Stoke
- 32Federici
- 2Bauer
- 5Williams
- 15Martins Indi
- 12Tymon
- 8EteboBooked at 33mins
- 16AdamBooked at 63minsSubstituted forAfobeat 81'minutes
- 22Clucas
- 7Ince
- 26CampbellSubstituted forMcCleanat 72'minutes
- 25Crouch
Substitutes
- 9Afobe
- 11McClean
- 19Berahino
- 29Haugaard
- 30Edwards
- 36Souttar
- 38Woods
Shrewsbury
- 15ArnoldBooked at 90mins
- 13Bolton
- 5Sadler
- 22Waterfall
- 3Haynes
- 20Amadi-HollowaySubstituted forBecklesat 45'minutes
- 8Docherty
- 42Grant
- 18GillieadSubstituted forAngolat 90+2'minutes
- 12OkenabirhieSubstituted forEisaat 87'minutes
- 28LaurentBooked at 79mins
Substitutes
- 2Emmanuel
- 6Beckles
- 9Angol
- 21Eisa
- 27Sears
- 32Agius
- 35Rowland
- Referee:
- Geoff Eltringham
- Attendance:
- 10,261
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Stoke City 2, Shrewsbury Town 3.
Foul by Peter Crouch (Stoke City).
Omar Beckles (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. Lee Angol replaces Alex Gilliead.
Booking
Steve Arnold (Shrewsbury Town) is shown the yellow card.
Anthony Grant (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by James McClean (Stoke City).
Substitution
Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. Abobaker Eisa replaces Fejiri Okenabirhie.
Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Steve Arnold.
Attempt saved. Peter Etebo (Stoke City) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the top right corner.
Foul by Bruno Martins Indi (Stoke City).
Anthony Grant (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Stoke City. Benik Afobe replaces Charlie Adam.
Goal!
Goal! Stoke City 2, Shrewsbury Town 3. Josh Laurent (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Greg Docherty.
Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Mat Sadler.
Booking
Josh Laurent (Shrewsbury Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Sam Clucas (Stoke City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Josh Laurent (Shrewsbury Town).
Goal!
Goal! Stoke City 2, Shrewsbury Town 2. Fejiri Okenabirhie (Shrewsbury Town) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Penalty conceded by Sam Clucas (Stoke City) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Shrewsbury Town. Josh Laurent draws a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt missed. Tom Ince (Stoke City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt saved. James McClean (Stoke City) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Stoke City. James McClean replaces Tyrese Campbell.
Goal!
Goal! Stoke City 2, Shrewsbury Town 1. James Bolton (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Alex Gilliead.
Attempt missed. Tom Ince (Stoke City) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Luke Waterfall.
Attempt blocked. Tom Ince (Stoke City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Fejiri Okenabirhie (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Peter Etebo (Stoke City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Greg Docherty (Shrewsbury Town).
Peter Crouch (Stoke City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Omar Beckles (Shrewsbury Town).
Attempt missed. Alex Gilliead (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Booking
Charlie Adam (Stoke City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Alex Gilliead (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ashley Williams (Stoke City).
Foul by Ashley Williams (Stoke City).
Anthony Grant (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.