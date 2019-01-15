FA Cup third round: Stoke City 2-3 Shrewsbury

Media playback is not supported on this device FA Cup highlights: Stoke City 2-3 Shrewsbury Town

League One Shrewsbury came from two goals down to beat Championship Stoke and reach the FA Cup fourth round.

Tyrese Campbell's double put Stoke in command but Sam Ricketts' side scored three times in 10 second-half minutes at the Bet365 Stadium.

James Bolton's 20-yard effort, Fejiri Okenabirhie's penalty and Josh Laurent's 81st-minute strike completed the turnaround.

Shrewsbury host Wolves in the fourth round on 26 January.

"I'm extremely proud of the players," said Shrews boss Sam Ricketts.

"That's probably the biggest comeback win of my career. On a personal note that's definitely up there."

In his second game in charge, Stoke manager Nathan Jones initially appeared vindicated by his decision to make eight changes to the side that started Saturday's defeat at Brentford.

The Potters dominated the first half against a side 27 places below them in the football pyramid and three points above the League One relegation zone.

Tom Ince's pass allowed 19-year-old Campbell - making his first start - to turn in from close range, and he emphatically volleyed a second after Luke Waterfall failed to clear a corner.

Shrewsbury were repeatedly carved open by the hosts, who also had a Peter Crouch goal disallowed for offside.

But, after spurning opportunities to extend their lead, Stoke were punished by a side who had not won in six games in all competitions.

Bolton's scorching effort started the fightback, which gathered pace when Sam Clucas fouled Laurent, and ended with the midfielder - operating as lone striker - grabbing the winner.

'That is tough to take' - what they said

Stoke City manager Nathan Jones on BBC Radio Stoke: "I'm a little bit shocked by the manner of the loss. To be in cruise control and then to go and concede in the manner we did really surprised me.

"We seemed to run out of gas. A few of them haven't played football matches for a while and it's quite amazing how we lost that game.

"They scored with three chances that they had but it's the defensive discipline. He should have stayed on his feet for the penalty. We should have seen that game out comfortably.

"The last 20 minutes has given me real food for thought because that is tough to take."

Shrewsbury manager Sam Ricketts: "I don't like football cliches but it was a game of two halves? First half, we didn't play at the tempo I wanted or get close to the Stoke players and we let them do what they wanted to do.

"I made a tactical change at half-time and the players took to it and you saw a team grow in belief in the second half.

"It was still the principles of trying to frustrate, steal and break and in the second half we did it superbly well. Bolton's goal kick-started it and gave us some belief."

Stoke's struggles - the stats

Stoke have been eliminated from the FA Cup at the third-round stage in the past three campaigns - each time by a side from a lower division.

Shrewsbury scored with all three of their shots on target.