Steven Gerrard: Rangers boss says Alfredo Morelos 'only trying to protect himself'

Alfredo Morelos was involved in three separate incidents against Celtic that drew controversy

Alfredo Morelos gets "kicked from pillar to post" and protects himself like any young striker would, says Rangers manager Steven Gerrard.

Celtic complained about the failure of referee John Beaton to discipline the Colombian for incidents in their defeat at Ibrox last month.

But Gerrard thinks the 22-year-old is often the victim of unpunished fouls.

"A lot of things go unnoticed on Alfredo Morelos," Gerrard said at Rangers' Tenerife training camp.

"He is a marked man because players don't like playing against him and players target him. He has to put up with an awful lot."

Morelos has scored 20 goals in 35 appearances this season but received 11 bookings and been shown three red cards. One was later rescinded.

"The kid is young, he is trying to learn and grow, he is trying to protect himself," Gerrard said. "He is only doing what any young striker would try to do when he is targeted.

"There is no doubt he is targeted, because he is a super talent. But he should see it as a compliment, because I certainly do."

Asked about Celtic's statement, Gerrard added: "I'm not really that interested, it's nothing we can control. That is Celtic's business.

"There were things in the Old Firm game that were missed from our behalf, especially on Daniel Candeias. He was lucky not to come away with a serious injury.

"But we have moved on from the Old Firm. We're happy with the result and we've got nothing else to say. Our focus is on Kilmarnock."

Rangers return to action away to Cowdenbeath in the Scottish Cup on 18 January before a Scottish Premiership trip to Kilmarnock on 23 January.