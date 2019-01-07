Hearts sign David Vanecek and Conor Shaughnessy as Jimmy Dunne returns to Burnley

Hearts have completed the signing of Czech striker David Vanecek from Teplice and added centre-half Conor Shaughnessy on loan from Leeds United.

The 22-year-old Shaughnessy is a replacement for Jimmy Dunne, who returned to Burnley after picking up an injury at the end of his loan spell.

Vanecek agreed an 18-month contract in the summer but had to wait until his Teplice deal expired before signing.

The 27-year-old has scored seven goals in 16 appearances this season.

Two players have, meanwhile, returned to Hearts after their season-long loan spells with Premiership rivals were cut short.

Midfielder Ryan Edwards returns to Tynecastle after the 25-year-old made 14 appearances for St Mirren.

Winger Bobby Burns is back in Edinburgh after playing eight times for Livingston, only three of the 19-year-old's appearances being in the starting line-up.

New signing Vanecek, who began his career with Viktoria Plzen before joining Hradec Kralove after a series of loan deals, has been with Teplice in the Czech top-flight since 2016.

Conor Shaughnessy joined Leeds after coming through Reading's youth ranks

Shaughnessy, who has been capped at under-21 level by Republic of Ireland, joined Leeds from Reading's youth system in 2016.

He made 14 appearances last term before injury cut short his season in January and his only first-team outing since was in a League Cup defeat by Preston North End in August.

Dunne had joined Hearts in August as a replacement for Christophe Berra after the club captain picked up an injury that sidelined the Scotland centre-half for four months.

The 21-year-old played 14 times for Craig Levein's side and his form led to a first call-up to the Republic of Ireland squad.

In November, Burnley and Hearts had agreed in principle to extend the loan beyond January until the end of the season despite Berra's expected early return from injury.

However, two days later, Dunne picked up an ankle injury in a 2-0 defeat by St Mirren.

