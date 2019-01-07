Christian Doidge: Forest Green Rovers anger after Bolton Wanderers deal collapses

Media playback is not supported on this device Doidge's Bolton treatment 'shocking' - Vince

Bolton's hopes for a "resolution" to the transfer of Christian Doidge have been likened to prime minister Theresa May's Brexit negotiations by Forest Green chairman Dale Vince.

Striker Doidge, 26, initially joined Wanderers on loan in August, with the deal to be made permanent in January.

However, Bolton's registration embargo meant the deal collapsed.

"[It] reminds me of Theresa May saying she'll still get a Brexit deal. It's not going to happen," Vince said.

Bolton 'did not have means to honour contract'

Vince had been critical of Bolton chairman Ken Anderson regarding the collapsed deal, prompting the League Two club to recall the forward.

In response, Bolton said they were "aware of the statement issued by Vince", and "disappointed" by it because they claim to have been in discussions about the deal, and were "hopeful that a satisfactory resolution will follow".

Rovers chairman Vince said in a statement on Sunday: "Bolton entered into a contract to loan and then buy Christian last August without the means to honour it.

"They haven't even paid his wages for the past four months - we have.

"We've taken the decision to recall him after his loan agreement expired last week.

"Anderson made a lot of promises on the last day of the transfer window, both to Christian and FGR, and has kept none of them.

"This is all his work and from talking to Ken he feels immune from the consequences - but some of these promises are written in legally binding contracts, and we'll be pursuing them."

A statement by the English Football League said: "We were advised of the issue towards the end of last week and since that point have been seeking an appropriate solution that meets the requirements of our regulations.

Christian Doidge scored one goal in 17 games at Bolton

"The problem has arisen as a result of Bolton Wanderers being placed under a registration embargo which wasn't in place when both clubs entered into the initial loan agreement in August 2018.

"We remain in dialogue with both clubs."

In addition, it is understood that Norwich City are owed a six-figure sum by Bolton for unpaid wages and loan fees relating to deals involving goalkeeper Remi Matthews and winger Yanic Wildschut.

Matthews returned to Carrow Road on Saturday, while Wildschut is set to remain with Wanderers for the rest of the season.

Championship club Bolton have been plagued by financial problems in recent years, and only avoided administration in September after former owner Eddie Davies agreed a £5m loan four days before he died.

'You've really got to feel for Christian - it was kind of a dream move'

Speaking to BBC Radio Gloucestershire on Monday, Vince said: "The Bolton deal going south was bad for us as a club but it's bad for Christian as well.

"It was a kind of like a dream move for just about any player, to go to the Championship, a three-year contract, that kind of stuff.

"So you've really got to feel for Christian as well, but we'll all make the most of it. Christian is very happy to come back. He'll get stuck in. He's a model pro."

Vince said the financial implications of the transfer were "not such a big deal" as the fee was not due in one lump sum.

He also confirmed that Doidge would not leave for another club in January because Fifa rules do not allow a player to play for more than two in one season.