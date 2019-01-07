FA Cup third round: Which result was voted the biggest shock?

It was a weekend of shocks in the FA Cup third round.

Four Premier League teams were knocked out by lower-league opposition, while a non-league club earned a surprise win.

We asked readers to decide which victory was the most shocking and more than 50% selected Newport County's dramatic win over Leicester City as the biggest giant-killing of the third round.

Non-league Barnet's memorable win over Sheffield United was voted the second biggest shock, while Bristol City's narrow victory over Premier League side Huddersfield received just 1% of the votes.

Here's some more information on those giant-killing results.

Newport County 2-1 Leicester City

Newport County dumped 2016 Premier League champions Leicester City out thanks to Padraig Amond's late penalty. Jamille Matt's header from Robbie Willmott's cross had given the Exiles the advantage, and Newport goalkeeper Joe Day produced a string of saves before Rachid Ghezzai smashed the Foxes level.

Which league are the teams in? League Two (Newport) v Premier League (Leicester)

How many league places are between them? 74

What is their average attendance this season?

Newport: 2,861

Leicester: 31,893

What have they won?

Newport: Conference National (1), Welsh Football League (5), Welsh Cup (1), Welsh Football League Cup (5)

Leicester: Premier League (1), Championship (7), League Cup (3)

What they said

Former England captain Alan Shearer on BBC One: "Newport grew in confidence - they were hanging on for dear life! But to be hit hard with the equaliser so late in the game and then show the courage to come back and win it... This is what it's about. This is why we came here."

Newport manager Michael Flynn told BBC Sport: "It was unbelievable. My voice has gone. I'm so proud of the players. They were excellent from start to finish - the amount of work they did off the ball and the chances we created as well."

Gillingham 1-0 Cardiff City

Elliott List scored a late winner as League One Gillingham shocked Premier League Cardiff City. List fired a composed finish beyond Cardiff keeper Alex Smithies with nine minutes to go at Priestfield Stadium.

Which league are the teams in? League One (Gillingham) v Premier League (Cardiff)

How many league places are between them? 46

What is their average attendance this season?

Gillingham: 6,129

Cardiff: 20,164

What have they won?

Gillingham: Third Division (1)

Cardiff: FA Cup (1), Championship (1), Welsh Cup (22)

What they said

Former Everton midfielder Leon Osman on Final Score: "Everything changes in the FA Cup. Gillingham sensed the opportunity, they got the crowd involved and made it a classic FA Cup occasion. We've got that upset that we all craved."

Gillingham manager Steve Lovell: "It means everything at the moment because it's the game we've just played and we got a result out of it. I haven't played against many Premiership teams before so it's got to be the best (of my career), hasn't it?"

Bristol City 1-0 Huddersfield

Bristol City came into the game unbeaten in eight games in the Championship. Huddersfield were bottom of the Premier League after losing their last eight games. Josh Brownhill scored the only goal.

Which league are the teams in? Championship (Bristol City) v Premier League (Huddersfield)

How many league places are between them? 11

What is their average attendance this season?

Bristol City: 20,690

Huddersfield: 22,770

What have they won?

Bristol City: Second Division (1), Football League Trophy (3)

Huddersfield: First Division (3), FA Cup (1)

What they said

Former England defender Matthew Upson: "It was a very good performance from Bristol City - they were excellent. Huddersfield will be disappointed, especially goalkeeper Ben Hamer, who should have done better with the goal."

Bristol City head coach Lee Johnson: "I'm very proud of the team. We put in a controlled performance and were composed. Huddersfield are a great side on the ball. We had the lion's share of possession - not a mean feat against a Premier League team."

Fulham 1-2 Oldham

Premier League strugglers Fulham took the lead before Sam Surridge equalised from the penalty spot in the 76th minute. After Fulham missed a penalty, Callum Lang headed an 88th-minute winner for the League Two side.

Which league are the teams in? Premier League (Fulham) v League Two (Oldham)

How many league places are between them? 59

What is their average attendance this season?

Fulham: 24,252

Oldham: 4,166

What have they won?

Fulham: Football League First Division (1), Football League Second Division (3)

Oldham: Football League Second Division (1), Football League Third Division (1)

What they said

Oldham caretaker boss Pete Wild: "It is Roy of the Rovers stuff. It is one you have to savour. We rode our luck at times - in the end we managed to get the result we wanted. Credit to the players and and the effort they put in."

Sheffield United 0-1 Barnet

Sheffield United fell behind midway through the first half to a Shaquile Coulthirst penalty and never really looked like equalising.

Which league are the teams in? Championship (Sheffield United) v National League (Barnet)

How many league places are between them? 84

What is their average attendance this season?

Sheffield United: 25,534

Barnet: 1,413

What have they won?

Sheffield United: First Division (1), Second Division (1), FA Cup (4)

Barnet: Football Conference (3), Conference League Cup (1)

What they said

Chris Wise, BBC Radio 5 live commentator: It's only Darren Currie's third match in the job. We said pre-match that if anything positive happened today for Barnet then surely he'd get the job on a permanent basis.

Barnet caretaker manager Darren Currie on BBC Match of the Day: "I am proud as punch of the boys. Chris Wilder said we deserved it too. I can't put it into too many words - it is such a wonderful occasion for everyone."