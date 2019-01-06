Wayne Rooney's arrest for public intoxication 'due to mixing sleeping pills and alcohol'

Wayne Rooney's arrest mugshot provided by Loudoun County Sheriff's Office

Wayne Rooney's arrest for public intoxication was a result of feeling "disorientated" after taking sleeping tablets on a flight while drinking, says his spokesman.

The former England and Manchester United captain was arrested on 16 December at Dulles International Airport in Virginia after returning from a one-day trip to Saudi Arabia.

Rooney, 33, was charged and paid a $25 fine and $91 costs on 4 January, according to court documents from Loudoun General District Court.

In a statement, his spokesman said: "During the flight Wayne took a prescribed amount of sleeping tablets mixed with some alcohol consumption and consequently was disorientated on arrival.

"He was approached by police who arrested him on a minor misdemeanour charge.

"He received a statutory automatic fine and was released shortly afterwards at the airport. The matter is now at an end.

"Wayne would like to put on record his appreciation for the manner he was treated by all involved."

Rooney, who now plays for Major League Soccer's DC United, was charged with a 'Class 4' misdemeanour, which carries a maximum fine of $250.

Rooney was banned from driving for two years in September 2017 after admitting drink-driving in Cheshire.

The forward moved to the US in June 2018 after signing a three-and-a-half-year contract with DC United.

Rooney led the club to the play-offs in his first season before they suffered a first-round loss, with the former Everton player missing a penalty in a shootout against Columbus Crew.

A statement from DC United said: "We are aware of news reports indicating that Wayne Rooney was arrested in December.

"We understand the media's interest in this matter but we believe this is a private matter for Wayne that DC United will handle internally. We have no further comment on this situation."