Real Madrid 0-2 Real Sociedad: Visitors earn surprise win at Bernabeu
Ten-man Real Madrid suffered a surprise defeat by Real Sociedad as the visitors earned their first victory at the Bernabeu in La Liga for 15 years.
Willian Jose fired Sociedad in front from the penalty spot in the third minute after Mikel Merino was fouled by Real Madrid's Casemiro.
Things then got more difficult for Real Madrid when Lucas Vazquez was sent off with half an hour remaining.
Sociedad made the extra man count when Ruben Pardo headed in a late second.
The defeat leaves Real Madrid one point and one place outside the Champions League qualification spots in fifth, while Sociedad move up to 11th after ending a four-match losing streak in the league.
Willian Jose got the visitors off to a perfect start when he hammered his penalty high down the middle and it was from the former Real Madrid striker's cross that Pardo nodded past goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois with seven minutes to go.
Vazquez, who collected a second booking for a trip on Merino, went closest for the European champions as he hit the post from a cross before the break.
The hosts handed a first start in La Liga to Brazilian Vinicius Junior, with the 18-year-old becoming the first player to start for Real Madrid in the competition born in 2000 or later.
The lively forward curled narrowly wide after a clever run across the top of the box, and was then denied a penalty despite appearing to be fouled by Real Sociedad goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli - the video assistant referee opted not to intervene.
Rulli also kept out Raphael Varane's close-range shot before denying Sergio Ramos twice in quick succession and palming away Vinicius' side-footed volley.
Real Madrid were without Wales forward Gareth Bale because of a calf injury, while Spain midfielder Isco started among the substitutes.
Santiago Solari's side have now failed to win in both their league matches since returning from their Club World Cup success in December.
Line-ups
Real Madrid
- 25Courtois
- 2Carvajal
- 5Varane
- 4Ramos
- 12MarceloBooked at 52minsSubstituted forReguilónat 77'minutes
- 10ModricBooked at 75mins
- 14CasemiroSubstituted forIscoat 57'minutesBooked at 88mins
- 8KroosSubstituted forCeballosat 80'minutes
- 17VázquezBooked at 61mins
- 9Benzema
- 28Paixão de Oliveira Júnior
Substitutes
- 1Navas
- 6Nacho
- 15Valverde
- 19Odriozola
- 22Isco
- 23Reguilón
- 24Ceballos
Real Sociedad
- 1Rulli
- 15ElustondoSubstituted forZalduaat 69'minutes
- 3Llorente
- 6Moreno
- 29MuñozSubstituted forZubeldiaat 84'minutes
- 4Illarramendi
- 17Zurutuza
- 11Januzaj
- 8MerinoSubstituted forPardoat 73'minutes
- 10Oyarzabal
- 12Da SilvaBooked at 36mins
Substitutes
- 2Zaldua
- 5Zubeldia
- 7Juanmi
- 14Pardo
- 21Bautista
- 27Le Normand
- 30Zubiaurre
- Referee:
- José Luis Munuera Montero
- Attendance:
- 53,412
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home28
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away4
- Corners
- Home10
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Real Madrid 0, Real Sociedad 2.
Attempt missed. Willian José (Real Sociedad) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Mikel Oyarzabal following a fast break.
Attempt missed. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Daniel Carvajal.
Attempt saved. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior.
Offside, Real Sociedad. Joseba Zaldua tries a through ball, but Adnan Januzaj is caught offside.
Foul by Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid).
David Zurutuza (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
Isco (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Isco (Real Madrid).
Rubén Pardo (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Rubén Pardo.
Attempt blocked. Isco (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Sergio Reguilón (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Rubén Pardo (Real Sociedad).
Attempt missed. Luka Modric (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Karim Benzema.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Sociedad. Igor Zubeldia replaces Aihen Muñoz.
Goal!
Goal! Real Madrid 0, Real Sociedad 2. Rubén Pardo (Real Sociedad) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Willian José.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Dani Ceballos replaces Toni Kroos.
Attempt missed. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Daniel Carvajal with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Sergio Reguilón replaces Marcelo.
Foul by Luka Modric (Real Madrid).
David Zurutuza (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Adnan Januzaj (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mikel Oyarzabal.
Booking
Luka Modric (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card.
Hand ball by Adnan Januzaj (Real Sociedad).
Attempt blocked. Isco (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luka Modric.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Sociedad. Rubén Pardo replaces Mikel Merino.
Offside, Real Sociedad. Mikel Oyarzabal tries a through ball, but David Zurutuza is caught offside.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Aihen Muñoz.
Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Joseba Zaldua (Real Sociedad).
Marcelo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Asier Illarramendi (Real Sociedad).
Attempt missed. Diego Llorente (Real Sociedad) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Sociedad. Joseba Zaldua replaces Aritz Elustondo.
Foul by Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid).
Aritz Elustondo (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Adnan Januzaj (Real Sociedad) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Willian José.
Attempt saved. Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior with a cross.