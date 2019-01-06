Zamalek lure Morocco striker Khalid Boutaib from Turkey

Khalid Boutaib was born in France but opted to play for Morocco at international level

Egyptian side Zamalek have lured Morocco international striker Khalid Boutaïb from Turkish club Yeni Malatyaspor.

The 31-year-old joins on a three-and-a-half year deal for an undisclosed fee.

He leaves a club in third place in the Turkish league after scoring four goals in 16 appearances for them this season.

"I'm happy to join Zamalek and wear the white shirt and I will do my best to make the fans and board happy," Boutaib said as he was signed.

Boutaib's performances at the World Cup in Russia, where he played twice scored against Spain in a 2-2 draw, caught the eye of the Zamalek chairman Mansour Mortada.

"We watched Boutaïb with the Morocco national team and he impressed us so we decided to sign him," Mortada told Zamalek's official website.

Zamalek are currently top of the league in Egypt eight points ahead of second-placed Pyramids with 18 matches left to play in the season.