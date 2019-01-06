Tunisia World Cup coach Nabil Maaloul leaves Qatar champions

Nabil Maaloul led Tunisia to a win and two losses at the 2018 World Cup in Russia

Qatari champions Al Duhail Sports Club have terminated the contract of Tunisia World Cup coach Nabil Maaloul by mutual consent.

The 56-year-old resigned from Tunisia after the World Cup in Russia to replace Djamel Belmadi, who was subsequently named Algeria coach.

"The management of the club thank coach Nabil Maaloul, who took responsibility for the team in the past period and wish him continued success in his next training," the club said on its website.

Maaloul, who was in charge when Duhail lost in the quarter-finals of the Asian Champions League, leaves the club second in the league, just two points behind leaders Al Sadd.

As well as leading the Carthage Eagles in Russia he was also part of the coaching team when Tunisia played at the 2006 World Cup in Germany.

At the 2018 finals Maaloul's side lost to both England and Belgium before beating Panama 2-1 in their final group match.

The former Tunisia international, who played in Germany for Hannover 96, has also coached the Kuwait national side and clubs in Tunisia.