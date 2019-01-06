Rangers sign Jermain Defoe and Steven Davis in loan moves

Jermain Defoe joined Bournemouth from Sunderland in 2017

Rangers have signed Bournemouth striker Jermain Defoe and Southampton midfielder Steven Davis on loan.

Ex-Tottenham forward Defoe, 36, who won 57 England caps, has made only eight appearances for the Cherries this season and has not scored since March.

He has agreed an 18-month loan and will compete with Alfredo Morelos and Kyle Lafferty for a starting place at Ibrox.

Northern Ireland captain Davis, 34, returns on a six-month loan having left the club in 2012 to join Saints.

A former Rangers skipper, Davis made more than 200 appearances across four years, during which he won eight major trophies, including three league titles.

"We welcome yet another leader into our dressing room," Rangers boss Steven Gerrard said,

The manager said his former England team-mate Defoe would be "a great addition" to his squad, adding: "[Defoe] has scored goals at every club he has played for".

The London-born striker began his career at Charlton Athletic before going on to play for West Ham United, Tottenham Hotspur, Portsmouth, Toronto, Sunderland and then Bournemouth in 2017.

He has scored 162 Premier League goals, making 496 appearances, with Gerrard welcoming him on Rangers' website as "an exceptionally talented striker and vastly experienced footballer".

But, after finding the net four times in 26 appearances last season, Defoe has found his appearances limited this season and Cherries manager Eddie Howe moved this month to sign England striker Dominic Solanke from Liverpool for £19m.

Having last week confirmed that negotiations were progressing with Rangers, Howe said he would act in Defoe's best interests and the loan switch has gone ahead despite Solanke picking up a hamstring injury.

Defoe will join Rangers at their winter break training camp in Tenerife this week.

Kilmarnock winger Jordan Jones and Dundee midfielder Glen Kamara have also confirmed pre-contract agreements to join the Ibrox club next season.