Leigh Griffiths: Celtic striker says absence is down to 'mental state'

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths says it is "laughable" to suggest he has been on leave because of gambling, insisting it is instead for mental health reasons.

Griffiths has been given time off by his club to deal with "ongoing issues".

The Sun reported the Scotland player, 28, was at Newcastle Races on Saturday.

"I am off work due to my mental health state," Griffiths said on Twitter. "Not gambling, drugs, or any other issue that has been written about me."

"If anyone would like to come forward with real evidence that suggests I'm off with the above mentioned either from my employers, or anyone else, let's see it," he added.

"I'm putting this out there now because family and friends are being asked questions and they've been told to say nothing."

In December Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers said Griffiths would be "out of football for a little period of time", adding: "He's reached a point where it's a struggle for him. We are going to give him all the professional help he needs to get him back in a good place again."