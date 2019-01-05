Liverpool 'lacked class' in Nathaniel Clyne move - Cardiff boss Neil Warnock

Nathaniel Clyne (left) played the whole game as Bournemouth lost to Brighton on Saturday

Liverpool have been accused of showing "a lack of class" over defender Nathaniel Clyne's move to Bournemouth by Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock.

Clyne, 27, made his professional debut in 2008 under then Crystal Palace boss Warnock, who had expected him to join Cardiff this month.

However, on Friday the England right-back joined the Cherries on loan until the end of the season.

"It's a disgrace," Warnock told BBC Radio Wales.

"I was disappointed with Nathaniel Clyne, having known the player and giving him his debut.

"I'm not just disappointed with the boy himself, but with Liverpool as well for not ringing me, not telling me.

"To see it on television when I've done everything right and they have promised he is my player this week, it's a disgrace and a lack of class."

Clyne started one Premier League game for leaders Liverpool this season, with 20-year-old fellow England international Trent Alexander-Arnold selected ahead of him.

The Reds are four points clear at the top of the table, while Bournemouth are 12th - nine points clear of 17th-placed Cardiff.

Clyne made his Cherries debut in the 3-1 home defeat by Brighton in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday.