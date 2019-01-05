Idrissa Sylla: QPR striker joins SV Zulte Waregem for undisclosed fee

From the section

Idrissa Sylla's last game for QPR was against Bristol City on 21 August

Queens Park Rangers striker Idrissa Sylla has joined Belgian top-flight side SV Zulte Waregem for an undisclosed fee.

The Guinea international, 28, only played three Championship games for the R's this season, all three of them coming in August.

Sylla made 64 appearances after arriving at Loftus Road from Anderlecht in August 2016, scoring 17 goals.

QPR host Leeds United in the FA Cup third round on Sunday.

