Irish Cup: Linfield to host Crusaders in eye-catching sixth round tie

Linfield defeated Crusaders when the sides met at Windsor Park in December

Linfield have drawn Belfast rivals Crusaders in the sixth round of the Irish Cup.

Glenavon versus Dungannon Swifts is the only other all-Premiership tie in the last-16 while holders Coleraine are at home to Dergview.

Larne Tech Old Boys will meet Strabane Athletic, with both sides having defied league standings to come through their fifth round ties.

All ties will take place on Saturday 2 February.

The tie at Windsor Park will see the current league leaders taking on the reigning champions.

The sides met in December, with Linfield dominating in a 4-1 win however Stephen Baxter's side have not lost since, winning their last six matches to reignite their season.

"These are great opportunities for everybody to go and express themselves," said Baxter.

"We have come out of the hat against Glentoran [in the fifth round] and now we have Linfield. These are great games of football."

With Crumlin Star unable to play at home in the next round, their tie with runaway Championship leaders Larne will be held at Inver Park.

Ballinamallard United and Carrick Rangers, both relegated from the Premiership last season, will meet at Ferney Park while Portadown must travel to the Ballymena Showground to take on David Jeffrey's high-flying Sky Blues.

Having captured their seventh Irish Cup last season, Coleraine will be hopeful of advancing to the quarter-finals against Championship strugglers Dergview.