Morocco's Manuel Da Costa swaps top in Turkey for bottom in Saudi Arabia

Morocco's Manuel Da Costa has played in France, Netherlands, Italy, England, Russia, Portugal Turkey and Greece

Moroccan international Manuel Da Costa has left Turkish league leaders Istanbul Basaksehir to join struggling Saudi Arabian side Al Ittihad.

The 32-year-old has signed a two-and-a-half year deal for an undisclosed fee.

He joins a club coached by former West Ham boss Slaven Bilic that is just one place off the bottom of the league at the halfway stage of the Saudi season.

The former Asian Champions are eight points from safety and only ahead of bottom club Ohod on goal difference.

Ittihad are a massive 30 points behind league leaders Al Hilal.

The much-travelled Da Costa has played for 10 clubs and has had stints in France, Netherlands, Italy, England, Russia, Portugal Turkey and Greece before his move to Saudi Arabia.

During his stint in Russia with Lokomotiv Moscow he played under Bilic, but struggled to maintain a regular place in the team.

He played 12 times for Istanbul and scored three goals to help the team to the top of the table in Turkey.

Da Costa, who was born in France to a Portuguese father and Moroccan mother, committed to playing for the Atlas Lions on 2014.

He played in all three of Morocco's games at the World Cup in Russia in 2018.

Ivory Coast's Ivory Coast international Sekou Sanogo joined Al Ittihad from Swiss Champions Young boys earlier this week.

Another player leaving a Turkish club is Algeria's Carl Medjani after he reached an agreement with Sivasspor to terminate his contract by mutual consent.

The 33-year old had five months left on his contract and had played 15 of the 17 league matches for the team so far this season.

He won the last of his 62 Algeria caps n a 3-0 defeat to Portugal in an international friendly on 7 June 2018.