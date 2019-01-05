Oliver Burke: Celtic sign Scotland winger on loan from West Brom

Oliver Burke has been capped five times by Scotland

Celtic have signed Scotland winger Oliver Burke on loan from West Bromwich Albion until the end of this season, subject to a medical.

The 21-year-old will join up with Brendan Rodgers' squad this week for their winter training camp in Dubai.

Burke remains the most expensive Scottish player after joining West Brom from Red Bull Leipzig for a £15m fee in August 2017.

"Delighted to join @CelticFC for the rest of the season," he tweeted.

"Can't wait to get started! Looking forward to playing in Scotland."

Despite his price tag, Burke has not started a Championship match this season, making just three league appearances as a substitute.

He played in two EFL Cup games in August, scoring once.

"I'm really pleased for Oli," Albion head coach Darren Moore told BBC WM. "It's the right move for him and the club to go up there and get some games.

"He's a talented young player but there has been a little gap of games for him. Celtic are a big club. He'll be in the right environment and we'll be keeping close tabs.

"It's vital he gets that development and understanding and we believe he's at the right club to get it."

Burke, who started his career at Nottingham Forest, spent a year in Germany with Leipzig prior to his switch to The Hawthorns on a five-year deal.

He won his first senior cap against Denmark in 2016. The last of his five international appearances came against Canada in March 2017.

Throughout last season he was a Scotland regular at under-21 level, scoring twice at the 2018 Toulon Tournament.