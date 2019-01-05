Scottish Gossip: Morelos, Defoe, Jones, Kamara, Bayo, Shinnie, McCormack

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has been told top scorer Alfredo Morelos will not be sold in January, despite the expected arrival of striker Jermain Defoe. (Sun)

Defoe will undergo a medical with Rangers on Saturday to seal his loan switch from Bournemouth. (Daily Express, print edition)

Rangers are close to agreeing pre-contract deals with Kilmarnock's Jordan Jones and Dundee's Glen Kamara. (Scotsman)

And Rangers could attempt to sign Jones and Kamara this month. (Herald - subscription required)

Former Dundee manager Neil McCann believes midfielder Kamara could earn Rangers a large financial return in the long run. (Daily Record)

Celtic target Vakoun Issouf Bayo has been urged to join Rapid Vienna by one of the coaches at Dunajska Streda, who have already rejected a bid from the Scottish champions for the striker. (National - subscription required)

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie has emerged as a January target for English Championship clubs Brentford and Hull City. (Sun)

Cardiff City are interested in defender Efe Ambrose after he decided to leave Hibernian. (Daily Record)

Hibs have agreed a deal to bring Sporting Lisbon midfielder Ryan Gauld back to Scotland and the move will not affect the Easter Road club's pursuit of Celtic's Scott Allan. (Scotsman)

Aston Villa forward Ross McCormack, 32, is close to a return to former club Motherwell on loan. (Birmingham Mail)