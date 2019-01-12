Dundee Utd 1-0 Dunfermline: Nicky Clark goal earns win

Nicky Clark came off the bench to head in his sixth goal of the season

Dundee United moved to within three points of the Scottish Championship summit after eking out a win at home against Dunfermline Athletic.

United looked like failing to exploit Ross County and Ayr United losing for the second consecutive week.

However, Nicky Clark headed in fellow substitute Aidan Nesbitt's cross with nine minutes remaining to earn the win.

The visitors, in their first game under Stevie Crawford, competed well but were left to rue missed opportunities.

James Vincent shot wide from 12 yards just after the half hour and Miles Hippolyte headed over a wicked Kallum Higginbotham delivery moments later.

Clark then slashed into the side-net from close range, before scoring the goal that moves United level with Ayr and within a win of County.

Dundee United head coach Robbie Neilson: "It is a massive three points. I've been in this situation before going for titles, and sometimes it is not how you win the game, it is about winning it.

"Yes, we would like to improve the way we played, but sometimes you just need to get points and get up the road."

Dunfermline Athletic head coach Stevie Crawford: "The goal is a sore one to lose. I have said to them that is something we will have to learn from.

"But in terms of their effort and work rate, it was fantastic. If they can continue to do that, we will start picking up points."

New Dundee United owner Mark Ogren was at Tannadice and will meet with Robbie Neilson over the next couple of days