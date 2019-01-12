Match ends, Dundee United 1, Dunfermline Athletic 0.
Dundee Utd 1-0 Dunfermline: Nicky Clark goal earns win
Dundee United moved to within three points of the Scottish Championship summit after eking out a win at home against Dunfermline Athletic.
United looked like failing to exploit Ross County and Ayr United losing for the second consecutive week.
However, Nicky Clark headed in fellow substitute Aidan Nesbitt's cross with nine minutes remaining to earn the win.
The visitors, in their first game under Stevie Crawford, competed well but were left to rue missed opportunities.
James Vincent shot wide from 12 yards just after the half hour and Miles Hippolyte headed over a wicked Kallum Higginbotham delivery moments later.
Clark then slashed into the side-net from close range, before scoring the goal that moves United level with Ayr and within a win of County.
Dundee United head coach Robbie Neilson: "It is a massive three points. I've been in this situation before going for titles, and sometimes it is not how you win the game, it is about winning it.
"Yes, we would like to improve the way we played, but sometimes you just need to get points and get up the road."
Dunfermline Athletic head coach Stevie Crawford: "The goal is a sore one to lose. I have said to them that is something we will have to learn from.
"But in terms of their effort and work rate, it was fantastic. If they can continue to do that, we will start picking up points."
Line-ups
Dundee Utd
- 1Siegrist
- 2MurdochSubstituted forWatsonat 73'minutes
- 19Bouhenna
- 4FransBooked at 41mins
- 3Booth
- 8Fyvie
- 12Stanton
- 7McMullanSubstituted forClarkat 70'minutes
- 25Smith
- 16SmithSubstituted forNesbittat 45'minutes
- 14Safranko
Substitutes
- 10Clark
- 11King
- 15Nesbitt
- 17Robson
- 28Thomas
- 34Rakovan
- 44Watson
Dunfermline
- 16Robinson
- 28Craigen
- 14Devine
- 6Ashcroft
- 3Longridge
- 7HigginbothamSubstituted forConnollyat 76'minutes
- 8Beadling
- 19Vincent
- 17ThomsonSubstituted forMartinat 76'minutes
- 15HippolyteBooked at 77mins
- 35KeenaSubstituted forSmithat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Durnan
- 11Connolly
- 12Martin
- 18El Bakhtaoui
- 20Gill
- 23Smith
- 36Muirhead
- Referee:
- Alan Muir
- Attendance:
- 5,913
Full Time
Second Half ends, Dundee United 1, Dunfermline Athletic 0.
Foul by Pavol Safranko (Dundee United).
Aidan Connolly (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Samuel Stanton (Dundee United) because of an injury.
Foul by Paul Watson (Dundee United).
Myles Hippolyte (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Samuel Stanton (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by James Vincent (Dunfermline Athletic).
Paul Watson (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Malaury Martin (Dunfermline Athletic).
Nicky Clark (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tom Beadling (Dunfermline Athletic).
Delay in match Benjamin Siegrist (Dundee United) because of an injury.
Goal!
Goal! Dundee United 1, Dunfermline Athletic 0. Nicky Clark (Dundee United) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Cameron Smith.
Aidan Nesbitt (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by James Craigen (Dunfermline Athletic).
Cameron Smith (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by James Vincent (Dunfermline Athletic).
Foul by Aidan Nesbitt (Dundee United).
Myles Hippolyte (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
Myles Hippolyte (Dunfermline Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Fraser Fyvie (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Myles Hippolyte (Dunfermline Athletic).
Substitution
Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Malaury Martin replaces Joseph Thomson.
Substitution
Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Aidan Connolly replaces Kallum Higginbotham.
Foul by Cameron Smith (Dundee United).
Myles Hippolyte (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Nicky Clark (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tom Beadling (Dunfermline Athletic).
Attempt missed. Nicky Clark (Dundee United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee United. Paul Watson replaces Stewart Murdoch because of an injury.
Delay in match Stewart Murdoch (Dundee United) because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee United. Nicky Clark replaces Paul McMullan.
Samuel Stanton (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Myles Hippolyte (Dunfermline Athletic).
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Stewart Murdoch.
Substitution
Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Callum Smith replaces Aidan Keena.