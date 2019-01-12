Scottish Championship
Dundee Utd1Dunfermline0

Dundee Utd 1-0 Dunfermline: Nicky Clark goal earns win

By Tyrone Smith

BBC Scotland Sport at Tannadice

Nicky Clark
Nicky Clark came off the bench to head in his sixth goal of the season

Dundee United moved to within three points of the Scottish Championship summit after eking out a win at home against Dunfermline Athletic.

United looked like failing to exploit Ross County and Ayr United losing for the second consecutive week.

However, Nicky Clark headed in fellow substitute Aidan Nesbitt's cross with nine minutes remaining to earn the win.

The visitors, in their first game under Stevie Crawford, competed well but were left to rue missed opportunities.

James Vincent shot wide from 12 yards just after the half hour and Miles Hippolyte headed over a wicked Kallum Higginbotham delivery moments later.

Clark then slashed into the side-net from close range, before scoring the goal that moves United level with Ayr and within a win of County.

Dundee United head coach Robbie Neilson: "It is a massive three points. I've been in this situation before going for titles, and sometimes it is not how you win the game, it is about winning it.

"Yes, we would like to improve the way we played, but sometimes you just need to get points and get up the road."

Dunfermline Athletic head coach Stevie Crawford: "The goal is a sore one to lose. I have said to them that is something we will have to learn from.

"But in terms of their effort and work rate, it was fantastic. If they can continue to do that, we will start picking up points."

New Dundee United owner Mark Ogren was at Tannadice
New Dundee United owner Mark Ogren was at Tannadice and will meet with Robbie Neilson over the next couple of days

Line-ups

Dundee Utd

  • 1Siegrist
  • 2MurdochSubstituted forWatsonat 73'minutes
  • 19Bouhenna
  • 4FransBooked at 41mins
  • 3Booth
  • 8Fyvie
  • 12Stanton
  • 7McMullanSubstituted forClarkat 70'minutes
  • 25Smith
  • 16SmithSubstituted forNesbittat 45'minutes
  • 14Safranko

Substitutes

  • 10Clark
  • 11King
  • 15Nesbitt
  • 17Robson
  • 28Thomas
  • 34Rakovan
  • 44Watson

Dunfermline

  • 16Robinson
  • 28Craigen
  • 14Devine
  • 6Ashcroft
  • 3Longridge
  • 7HigginbothamSubstituted forConnollyat 76'minutes
  • 8Beadling
  • 19Vincent
  • 17ThomsonSubstituted forMartinat 76'minutes
  • 15HippolyteBooked at 77mins
  • 35KeenaSubstituted forSmithat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Durnan
  • 11Connolly
  • 12Martin
  • 18El Bakhtaoui
  • 20Gill
  • 23Smith
  • 36Muirhead
Referee:
Alan Muir
Attendance:
5,913

Match Stats

Home TeamDundee UtdAway TeamDunfermline
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home7
Away8
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away2
Fouls
Home13
Away15

Live Text

Match ends, Dundee United 1, Dunfermline Athletic 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Dundee United 1, Dunfermline Athletic 0.

Foul by Pavol Safranko (Dundee United).

Aidan Connolly (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Samuel Stanton (Dundee United) because of an injury.

Foul by Paul Watson (Dundee United).

Myles Hippolyte (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Samuel Stanton (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by James Vincent (Dunfermline Athletic).

Paul Watson (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Malaury Martin (Dunfermline Athletic).

Nicky Clark (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Tom Beadling (Dunfermline Athletic).

Delay in match Benjamin Siegrist (Dundee United) because of an injury.

Goal!

Goal! Dundee United 1, Dunfermline Athletic 0. Nicky Clark (Dundee United) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Cameron Smith.

Aidan Nesbitt (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by James Craigen (Dunfermline Athletic).

Cameron Smith (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by James Vincent (Dunfermline Athletic).

Foul by Aidan Nesbitt (Dundee United).

Myles Hippolyte (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Booking

Myles Hippolyte (Dunfermline Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Fraser Fyvie (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Myles Hippolyte (Dunfermline Athletic).

Substitution

Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Malaury Martin replaces Joseph Thomson.

Substitution

Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Aidan Connolly replaces Kallum Higginbotham.

Foul by Cameron Smith (Dundee United).

Myles Hippolyte (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Nicky Clark (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Tom Beadling (Dunfermline Athletic).

Attempt missed. Nicky Clark (Dundee United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Substitution

Substitution, Dundee United. Paul Watson replaces Stewart Murdoch because of an injury.

Delay in match Stewart Murdoch (Dundee United) because of an injury.

Substitution

Substitution, Dundee United. Nicky Clark replaces Paul McMullan.

Samuel Stanton (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Myles Hippolyte (Dunfermline Athletic).

Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Stewart Murdoch.

Substitution

Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Callum Smith replaces Aidan Keena.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County21116435201539
2Ayr20106434181636
3Dundee Utd2110653129236
4Queen of Sth2179533231030
5Inverness CT2061132722529
6Morton217772430-628
7Dunfermline216692228-624
8Alloa215882330-723
9Falkirk2145121832-1417
10Partick Thistle2144131934-1516
View full Scottish Championship table

