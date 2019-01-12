Queen of the South 4-0 Ross County: Championship leaders thumped at Palmerston

Stephen Dobbie fires in the opening goal at Palmerston Park

Stephen Dobbie scored twice as Queen of the South consigned Scottish Championship leaders Ross County to a second successive defeat.

Dobbie finished following a lovely Nicky Low pass, and a clever switch of play from Dobbie allowed Michael Doyle to drill in a second before the break.

Barry Maguire finished from close range following a corner before Dobbie volleyed in his 32nd goal of the term.

County had Josh Mullin sent off for a studs-up lunge on Maguire.

They still enjoy a three-point lead at the top after nearest challengers Ayr United lost in Inverness, while Dundee United beat Dunfermline to move level on points with the second-placed team.

Queens move up to fourth - nine points behind the leaders - with 36-year-old Dobbie once again leading the way.

Queen of the South manager Gary Naysmith: "We were at it from the first minute and thoroughly deserved our victory. It's a good way to mark my 100th game.

"It's a great start to 2019 but want our players to remember why we're getting the results. It's sheer hard work and a togetherness in the team."

Ross County co-manager Steven Ferguson: "We weren't good enough all over the pitch. We didn't make the right choices. They were excellent and we found it difficult to deal with them.

"The red card didn't help, but it's not about one individual. We need to accept it on days like this and not dress it up. We can use lots of excuses but will stay away away from that."