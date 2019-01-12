Match ends, Queen of the South 4, Ross County 0.
Queen of the South 4-0 Ross County: Championship leaders thumped at Palmerston
Stephen Dobbie scored twice as Queen of the South consigned Scottish Championship leaders Ross County to a second successive defeat.
Dobbie finished following a lovely Nicky Low pass, and a clever switch of play from Dobbie allowed Michael Doyle to drill in a second before the break.
Barry Maguire finished from close range following a corner before Dobbie volleyed in his 32nd goal of the term.
County had Josh Mullin sent off for a studs-up lunge on Maguire.
They still enjoy a three-point lead at the top after nearest challengers Ayr United lost in Inverness, while Dundee United beat Dunfermline to move level on points with the second-placed team.
Queens move up to fourth - nine points behind the leaders - with 36-year-old Dobbie once again leading the way.
Queen of the South manager Gary Naysmith: "We were at it from the first minute and thoroughly deserved our victory. It's a good way to mark my 100th game.
"It's a great start to 2019 but want our players to remember why we're getting the results. It's sheer hard work and a togetherness in the team."
Ross County co-manager Steven Ferguson: "We weren't good enough all over the pitch. We didn't make the right choices. They were excellent and we found it difficult to deal with them.
"The red card didn't help, but it's not about one individual. We need to accept it on days like this and not dress it up. We can use lots of excuses but will stay away away from that."
Line-ups
Queen of Sth
- 1Martin
- 2Mercer
- 4Fordyce
- 30Maguire
- 3Marshall
- 6DoyleSubstituted forStirlingat 79'minutes
- 8JacobsBooked at 69minsSubstituted forBellat 90+1'minutes
- 14Low
- 10ToddBooked at 67minsSubstituted forMurrayat 89'minutes
- 25Dykes
- 11Dobbie
Substitutes
- 7Stirling
- 16Watson
- 17Murray
- 19Bell
- 20Leighfield
Ross County
- 1Fox
- 15Watson
- 6Draper
- 44Grivosti
- 28van der Weg
- 7GardyneBooked at 38minsSubstituted forMcManusat 79'minutes
- 8LindsayBooked at 89mins
- 16SpenceBooked at 59mins
- 14MullinBooked at 68mins
- 9MckaySubstituted forPatonat 76'minutes
- 27Stewart
Substitutes
- 3Kelly
- 10McManus
- 21Munro
- 24Paton
- 26Cowie
- 43Wallace
- 48Kelly
- Referee:
- Steven Reid
- Attendance:
- 1,386
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away1
- Corners
- Home6
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Queen of the South 4, Ross County 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen of the South. Owen Bell replaces Kyle Jacobs.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen of the South. Connor Murray replaces Josh Todd.
Booking
Jamie Lindsay (Ross County) is shown the yellow card.
Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Harrison Paton (Ross County).
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Keith Watson.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen of the South. Andy Stirling replaces Michael Doyle.
Substitution
Substitution, Ross County. Declan McManus replaces Michael Gardyne.
Attempt missed. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Goal!
Goal! Queen of the South 4, Ross County 0. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Alan Martin.
Substitution
Substitution, Ross County. Harrison Paton replaces Billy Mckay.
Foul by Callum Fordyce (Queen of the South).
Billy Mckay (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Michael Doyle (Queen of the South) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Kenny van der Weg (Ross County).
Booking
Kyle Jacobs (Queen of the South) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Barry Maguire (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Dismissal
Josh Mullin (Ross County) is shown the red card.
Foul by Josh Mullin (Ross County).
Booking
Josh Todd (Queen of the South) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Josh Todd (Queen of the South).
Josh Mullin (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Queen of the South 3, Ross County 0. Barry Maguire (Queen of the South) right footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Callum Fordyce with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Keith Watson.
Attempt blocked. Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Keith Watson.
Foul by Scott Mercer (Queen of the South).
Michael Gardyne (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Tom Grivosti (Ross County) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.
Booking
Lewis Spence (Ross County) is shown the yellow card.
Delay in match Barry Maguire (Queen of the South) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Scott Mercer (Queen of the South) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left.
Attempt missed. Josh Todd (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Ross Stewart (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South).
Attempt missed. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left.
Michael Gardyne (Ross County) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the centre of the box.
Attempt missed. Josh Mullin (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.