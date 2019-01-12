Crystal Palace 1-2 Watford: Cleverley volley sinks Palace

Tom Cleverley's first league goal since October 2017 earned Watford all three points at Selhurst Park

Tom Cleverley's superb second-half volley helped Watford come from behind to beat Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

The former Manchester United midfielder - who had only been on the field for six minutes - thumped James Tomkins' clearance into the top corner for his first league goal since October 2017.

Palace had taken the lead seven minutes before half-time, Abdoulaye Doucoure's attempted clearance rebounding off the unfortunate Craig Cathcart and past the despairing dive of Ben Foster.

The Watford centre-back atoned for his own goal midway through the second half when he headed Jose Holebas' corner into the roof of the net.

And Cleverley struck just seven minutes later to earn Javi Gracia's side a hard-earned three points.

The victory lifts the Hornets into seventh place in the table, while Palace remain in 14th - just four points above the relegation zone.

Missed opportunity for Palace

There has been an element of Jekyll and Hyde about Palace's performances of late.

Eye-catching victories at Manchester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers have lifted Roy Hodgson's side away from the relegation zone in recent weeks, but the Eagles had failed to land a goal in both their last two league games at Selhurst Park, prior to Saturday's encounter.

They also needed a late Jordan Ayew goal to squeeze past League Two Grimsby Town in the third round of the FA Cup.

But the Eagles went in front against Watford in fortuitous circumstances as Cathcart deflected Doucoure's clearance past his own goalkeeper. They deserved their narrow half-time lead, though, after keeping Watford's potent attack at bay for the majority of the first 45 minutes.

Wilfried Zaha, who has not found the net since September 2018, should have doubled his side's lead three minutes into the second half when he failed to beat Ben Foster in a one-on-one situation.

James McArthur then failed to connect with Zaha's low cross as Palace dominated the beginning of the second period, before two Watford goals in seven minutes turned the match on its head.

Hodgson's team have now scored just six league goals on their own turf this season - only Huddersfield have netted fewer goals at home.

Fortunate Watford continue fine away form

Watford have now collected 18 points on their travels this season - two more than they managed in the entirety of last term.

Gracia's charges have had few problems scoring goals, netting 13 in their last seven league matches before Saturday's game, but the Hornets struggled for long periods at Selhurst Park and failed to register a single shot on target in a disappointing first-half display.

They spurned a glorious opportunity to take the lead after just three minutes, Gerard Deulofeu striking the foot of the post before Roberto Pereyra rattled the woodwork from the rebound with the goal at his mercy.

That was the closest they came to an equaliser until Cathcart hauled the visitors level with their first effort on target.

Their second shot on goal proved to be the winner, Cleverley's magnificent volley sending the away fans into raptures and lifting Watford back into seventh place above West Ham United and Leicester City.

They could have added a third five minutes from time, but Deulofeu's goal-bound free-kick was blocked by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Man of the match - Ben Foster (Watford)

Ben Foster pulled off excellent saves from Wilfried Zaha and Luka Milivojevic with the score at 1-0, allowing Craig Cathcart and Tom Cleverley to claim all three points for Watford with two well-taken second-half goals.

No home comforts for Palace - the stats

Crystal Palace have lost six of their 11 home Premier League matches this season (W2 D3), only one fewer than they lost during the entirety of the 2017/18 campaign (7).

Watford are unbeaten in four away Premier League matches (W2 D2), their best run since September 2017 (also four unbeaten).

No player has scored more Premier League own goals this season than Watford defender Craig Cathcart (2, level with Wesley Hoedt).

Jose Holebas has assisted six Premier League goals this season - more than any other defender.

Watford's Craig Cathcart became the first player to both score a goal and an own goal in the same Premier League game since Ryan Shawcross in December 2017 (Stoke v Spurs).

Watford midfielder Tom Cleverley scored his first Premier League goal since October 2017, ending a run of 18 league games without a goal.

'We needed to create more chances' - what the managers said

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson:

Roy Hodgson hopes for January signings for Crystal Palace

"Tom Cleverley scores a wonder goal. They happen in football matches and there's not much you can do about them. Watford are a good team and they held out and got the victory.

"Every game has those stories at the end but it's the goals you have scored and those you have conceded. We probably needed to create more chances to get the second goal - Watford were good on the counter attack.

"They'll probably point to the early chance that hit the post. We have to accept we could have won but it's also a game you can lose and we did."

Watford head coach Javi Gracia:

Javi Gracia praises returning Watford midfielder Tom Cleverley

"I think we had the confidence during the game. We started by conceding an own goal but after that the level was the same and in the second half we got the reward with two amazing goals. I am very happy with the performance and attitude of my players.

"All the games against Crystal Palace are always very equal, today was again. After conceding the first goal it was more difficult but we knew this team are conceding more goals in this period and it was our moment. We created enough chances to win the game.

"All my players deserve more time to play as they are all working very hard to play. I felt the best option was Tom and he scored an amazing goal."

What's next?

Palace travel to Premier League leaders Liverpool on Saturday 19 January (kick-off 15:00 GMT), while Watford host Burnley at the same time.