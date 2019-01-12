Match ends, Sheffield United 1, Queens Park Rangers 0.
Sheffield United 1-0 Queens Park Rangers: David McGoldrick sends Blades second
David McGoldrick scored his 10th goal of the season as Sheffield United beat Queens Park Rangers to move into the Championship's top two.
The Blades capitalised on Norwich City's draw against West Bromwich Albion to leapfrog the Canaries into second, four points behind leaders Leeds United.
McGoldrick scored the winning goal before half-time, heading Ollie Norwood's cross past goalkeeper Joe Lumley.
Steve McClaren's side rarely seriously threatened to score an equaliser, with John Egan coming close to making it 2-0 late on when he nodded wide at the far post.
Luke Freeman's wayward shot and Nahki Wells' attempt in added time - which ended up rattling the Bramall Lane scoreboard - summed up their efforts in attack.
It had been a relatively even contest before McGoldrick's goal, with QPR in good recent form having gone six games unbeaten in all competitions.
But Sheffield United, whose play-off challenge faded towards the end of last season, responded to last week's FA Cup third-round shock defeat by Barnet with their fourth successive league victory.
Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder told BBC Radio Sheffield: "It was a good, solid performance. It wasn't spectacular, there's a lot of plaudits for our work with the ball, but today I also thought we did well without it, we looked really solid.
"We limited a side that have had some good results on the road recently to not many chances.
"After a really good Christmas period, it was important we started the new year on the right foot.
"We have to compete first and play second. We've done that today in difficult conditions at times and, along the way, we'll have these games where we have to be nice and composed and patient to get the right result."
QPR boss Steve McClaren: "I thought you saw two very good teams go toe-to-toe and really slug it out. There wasn't a great deal in the game and both defences did well to restrict chances so it was always going to be a one-goal game.
"We're disappointed to concede because I think it was from their only shot on target in the whole game so I thought our shape and the way we defended without the ball was very good.
"We'll dust ourselves down and go again at Preston next week."
Line-ups
Sheff Utd
- 1Henderson
- 6Basham
- 12Egan
- 5O'Connell
- 2Baldock
- 16Norwood
- 4FleckBooked at 56mins
- 3Stevens
- 21DuffySubstituted forDowellat 68'minutesBooked at 78mins
- 17McGoldrickSubstituted forStearmanat 90+1'minutes
- 10SharpSubstituted forClarkeat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Dowell
- 9Clarke
- 14Madine
- 15Coutts
- 19Stearman
- 22Johnson
- 25Moore
QPR
- 13Lumley
- 2Furlong
- 37Leistner
- 33Lynch
- 3Bidwell
- 23WszolekSubstituted forOsayi-Samuelat 62'minutes
- 8CousinsBooked at 12minsSubstituted forSmithat 73'minutes
- 11ScowenSubstituted forChairat 84'minutes
- 7Freeman
- 10Eze
- 32Wells
Substitutes
- 1Ingram
- 4Hall
- 14Manning
- 17Smith
- 18Oteh
- 19Chair
- 20Osayi-Samuel
- Referee:
- Andy Woolmer
- Attendance:
- 25,501
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home6
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sheffield United 1, Queens Park Rangers 0.
Attempt missed. Nahki Wells (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Joel Lynch with a headed pass.
Foul by Leon Clarke (Sheffield United).
Toni Leistner (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Richard Stearman replaces David McGoldrick.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Joel Lynch.
Attempt blocked. Kieran Dowell (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Leon Clarke.
Foul by David McGoldrick (Sheffield United).
Jake Bidwell (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Luke Freeman (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Offside, Sheffield United. Dean Henderson tries a through ball, but Leon Clarke is caught offside.
John Egan (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nahki Wells (Queens Park Rangers).
Attempt missed. Enda Stevens (Sheffield United) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Oliver Norwood (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by George Baldock.
Substitution
Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Ilias Chair replaces Josh Scowen.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Leon Clarke replaces Billy Sharp.
Foul by Billy Sharp (Sheffield United).
Joe Lumley (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Jack O'Connell (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Luke Freeman (Queens Park Rangers).
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Toni Leistner.
Attempt blocked. John Egan (Sheffield United) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by John Fleck with a cross.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Darnell Furlong.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Darnell Furlong.
Booking
Kieran Dowell (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Kieran Dowell (Sheffield United).
Luke Freeman (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Darnell Furlong.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Toni Leistner.
Offside, Sheffield United. Kieran Dowell tries a through ball, but David McGoldrick is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Matt Smith replaces Jordan Cousins.
Attempt saved. Luke Freeman (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Kieran Dowell (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by George Baldock.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Kieran Dowell replaces Mark Duffy.
Attempt missed. Mark Duffy (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Billy Sharp.
Foul by Billy Sharp (Sheffield United).
Toni Leistner (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Chris Basham (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the right wing.