Sheffield United 1-0 Queens Park Rangers: David McGoldrick sends Blades second

David McGoldrick scored his fifth goal in six games to give Sheffield United victory

David McGoldrick scored his 10th goal of the season as Sheffield United beat Queens Park Rangers to move into the Championship's top two.

The Blades capitalised on Norwich City's draw against West Bromwich Albion to leapfrog the Canaries into second, four points behind leaders Leeds United.

McGoldrick scored the winning goal before half-time, heading Ollie Norwood's cross past goalkeeper Joe Lumley.

Steve McClaren's side rarely seriously threatened to score an equaliser, with John Egan coming close to making it 2-0 late on when he nodded wide at the far post.

Luke Freeman's wayward shot and Nahki Wells' attempt in added time - which ended up rattling the Bramall Lane scoreboard - summed up their efforts in attack.

It had been a relatively even contest before McGoldrick's goal, with QPR in good recent form having gone six games unbeaten in all competitions.

But Sheffield United, whose play-off challenge faded towards the end of last season, responded to last week's FA Cup third-round shock defeat by Barnet with their fourth successive league victory.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder told BBC Radio Sheffield: "It was a good, solid performance. It wasn't spectacular, there's a lot of plaudits for our work with the ball, but today I also thought we did well without it, we looked really solid.

"We limited a side that have had some good results on the road recently to not many chances.

"After a really good Christmas period, it was important we started the new year on the right foot.

"We have to compete first and play second. We've done that today in difficult conditions at times and, along the way, we'll have these games where we have to be nice and composed and patient to get the right result."

QPR boss Steve McClaren: "I thought you saw two very good teams go toe-to-toe and really slug it out. There wasn't a great deal in the game and both defences did well to restrict chances so it was always going to be a one-goal game.

"We're disappointed to concede because I think it was from their only shot on target in the whole game so I thought our shape and the way we defended without the ball was very good.

"We'll dust ourselves down and go again at Preston next week."