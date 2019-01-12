Championship
Brentford3Stoke1

Brentford 3-1 Stoke City: Nathan Jones' first Potters game ends in defeat

Stoke City manager Nathan Jones
Nathan Jones left Luton on Wednesday after three years as Hatters manager

Nathan Jones' first game in charge of Stoke City ended in a comprehensive defeat as Brentford extended their Championship unbeaten run to five matches in impressive fashion.

A Ryan Shawcross own goal put the Bees ahead and signalled the start of three goals in 16 frantic first-half minutes.

Said Benrahma added Brentford's second, stroking in a Romaine Sawyers cross after a slick team move.

The Potters, in their first game since sacking Gary Rowett, scored with their first attempt on goal when Benik Afobe crashed the ball home from 18 yards.

But Rico Henry's stunning individual effort restored the two-goal lead after the interval and Stoke rarely threatened to avoid a third defeat in four league fixtures.

The Potters, who remain 14th, three places and four points above the Bees, could easily have been beaten by a bigger margin.

The two-goal Brentford burst was just reward for a dominant start by the home side and Afobe's goal ended up being just their second effort on goal in a toothless attacking display.

Henry's fabulous jinking run and finish put the Bees firmly in control and Neal Maupay, Ollie Watkins - who hit the bar - and Yoann Barbet all came close to adding to the lead.

Stoke City manager Nathan Jones told BBC Radio Stoke: "Not the start I was looking for, it's brought us back down to earth a little bit.

"But, it's a difficult place to come. Brentford are a well-oiled team with the system and structure they have.

"But, I don't think we gave ourselves a chance today with the start we made. The first goal put us on the back foot and we didn't impose ourselves enough despite pulling a goal back.

"I'm not going to judge everything on just two days' work with the team. We are a work in progress, we know what we need and what we have to do and hopefully we can do that."

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank said: "It was a dominating, controlled performance from the first second to the last.

"Stoke had two shots in the whole game and one was blocked.

"That shows that our determination and defensive mindset as well as the tactical press was spot on.

"It seemed like we could create opportunities whenever we wanted."

Line-ups

Brentford

  • 1Bentley
  • 26Konsa
  • 23Jeanvier
  • 29Barbet
  • 22Dalsgaard
  • 12Mokotjo
  • 19Sawyers
  • 3Henry
  • 11WatkinsSubstituted forOgbeneat 89'minutes
  • 9Maupay
  • 21BenrahmaSubstituted forCanosat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Odubajo
  • 6Mepham
  • 7Canos
  • 10McEachran
  • 14Da Silva
  • 24Ogbene
  • 28Daniels

Stoke

  • 1Butland
  • 30EdwardsBooked at 11mins
  • 17Shawcross
  • 5Williams
  • 3Pieters
  • 38WoodsSubstituted forMcCleanat 68'minutes
  • 4AllenBooked at 82mins
  • 22Clucas
  • 7InceSubstituted forCrouchat 82'minutes
  • 19BerahinoSubstituted forEteboat 45'minutes
  • 9Afobe

Substitutes

  • 2Bauer
  • 8Etebo
  • 11McClean
  • 25Crouch
  • 26Campbell
  • 32Federici
  • 36Souttar
Referee:
Tim Robinson
Attendance:
9,439

Match Stats

Home TeamBrentfordAway TeamStoke
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home16
Away2
Shots on Target
Home5
Away1
Corners
Home6
Away3
Fouls
Home13
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Brentford 3, Stoke City 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Brentford 3, Stoke City 1.

Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Ezri Konsa Ngoyo.

Ezri Konsa Ngoyo (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Peter Crouch (Stoke City).

Foul by Sergi Canos (Brentford).

Thomas Edwards (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Ezri Konsa Ngoyo (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Sergi Canos.

Attempt missed. Yoann Barbet (Brentford) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.

Substitution

Substitution, Brentford. Chiedozie Ogbene replaces Ollie Watkins.

Neal Maupay (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ashley Williams (Stoke City).

Neal Maupay (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ryan Shawcross (Stoke City).

Foul by Rico Henry (Brentford).

Peter Etebo (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Romaine Sawyers (Brentford) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kamohelo Mokotjo.

Booking

Joe Allen (Stoke City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Ollie Watkins (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Joe Allen (Stoke City).

Substitution

Substitution, Stoke City. Peter Crouch replaces Tom Ince.

Offside, Stoke City. Peter Etebo tries a through ball, but Ryan Shawcross is caught offside.

Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Julian Jeanvier.

Attempt blocked. Tom Ince (Stoke City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Peter Etebo.

Foul by Romaine Sawyers (Brentford).

Benik Afobe (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Brentford. Sergi Canos replaces Said Benrahma.

Ollie Watkins (Brentford) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Said Benrahma.

Offside, Brentford. Yoann Barbet tries a through ball, but Said Benrahma is caught offside.

Offside, Stoke City. Erik Pieters tries a through ball, but Benik Afobe is caught offside.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Julian Jeanvier (Brentford) because of an injury.

Offside, Stoke City. Tom Ince tries a through ball, but James McClean is caught offside.

Foul by Henrik Dalsgaard (Brentford).

James McClean (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Ezri Konsa Ngoyo (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by James McClean (Stoke City).

Substitution

Substitution, Stoke City. James McClean replaces Ryan Woods.

Foul by Romaine Sawyers (Brentford).

Peter Etebo (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds27166546281854
2Sheff Utd27155746281850
3Norwich27148549351450
4West Brom27138655352047
5Middlesbrough271210530191146
6Derby2712783834443
7Bristol City2711883429541
8Birmingham2791263930939
9Nottm Forest2791263931839
10Hull27116103933639
11QPR27116103335-239
12Aston Villa2791174943638
13Swansea27107103632437
14Blackburn2791083541-637
15Stoke2781183134-335
16Sheff Wed2788113245-1332
17Brentford27710103937231
18Preston2779113944-530
19Wigan2785142840-1229
20Millwall2777133343-1028
21Rotherham27510122542-1725
22Reading2758143041-1123
23Bolton2757151840-2222
24Ipswich2739152246-2418
View full Championship table

