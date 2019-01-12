Brentford 3-1 Stoke City: Nathan Jones' first Potters game ends in defeat

Nathan Jones left Luton on Wednesday after three years as Hatters manager

Nathan Jones' first game in charge of Stoke City ended in a comprehensive defeat as Brentford extended their Championship unbeaten run to five matches in impressive fashion.

A Ryan Shawcross own goal put the Bees ahead and signalled the start of three goals in 16 frantic first-half minutes.

Said Benrahma added Brentford's second, stroking in a Romaine Sawyers cross after a slick team move.

The Potters, in their first game since sacking Gary Rowett, scored with their first attempt on goal when Benik Afobe crashed the ball home from 18 yards.

But Rico Henry's stunning individual effort restored the two-goal lead after the interval and Stoke rarely threatened to avoid a third defeat in four league fixtures.

The Potters, who remain 14th, three places and four points above the Bees, could easily have been beaten by a bigger margin.

The two-goal Brentford burst was just reward for a dominant start by the home side and Afobe's goal ended up being just their second effort on goal in a toothless attacking display.

Henry's fabulous jinking run and finish put the Bees firmly in control and Neal Maupay, Ollie Watkins - who hit the bar - and Yoann Barbet all came close to adding to the lead.

Stoke City manager Nathan Jones told BBC Radio Stoke: "Not the start I was looking for, it's brought us back down to earth a little bit.

"But, it's a difficult place to come. Brentford are a well-oiled team with the system and structure they have.

"But, I don't think we gave ourselves a chance today with the start we made. The first goal put us on the back foot and we didn't impose ourselves enough despite pulling a goal back.

"I'm not going to judge everything on just two days' work with the team. We are a work in progress, we know what we need and what we have to do and hopefully we can do that."

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank said: "It was a dominating, controlled performance from the first second to the last.

"Stoke had two shots in the whole game and one was blocked.

"That shows that our determination and defensive mindset as well as the tactical press was spot on.

"It seemed like we could create opportunities whenever we wanted."