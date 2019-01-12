Match ends, Brentford 3, Stoke City 1.
Brentford 3-1 Stoke City: Nathan Jones' first Potters game ends in defeat
Nathan Jones' first game in charge of Stoke City ended in a comprehensive defeat as Brentford extended their Championship unbeaten run to five matches in impressive fashion.
A Ryan Shawcross own goal put the Bees ahead and signalled the start of three goals in 16 frantic first-half minutes.
Said Benrahma added Brentford's second, stroking in a Romaine Sawyers cross after a slick team move.
The Potters, in their first game since sacking Gary Rowett, scored with their first attempt on goal when Benik Afobe crashed the ball home from 18 yards.
But Rico Henry's stunning individual effort restored the two-goal lead after the interval and Stoke rarely threatened to avoid a third defeat in four league fixtures.
The Potters, who remain 14th, three places and four points above the Bees, could easily have been beaten by a bigger margin.
The two-goal Brentford burst was just reward for a dominant start by the home side and Afobe's goal ended up being just their second effort on goal in a toothless attacking display.
Henry's fabulous jinking run and finish put the Bees firmly in control and Neal Maupay, Ollie Watkins - who hit the bar - and Yoann Barbet all came close to adding to the lead.
Stoke City manager Nathan Jones told BBC Radio Stoke: "Not the start I was looking for, it's brought us back down to earth a little bit.
"But, it's a difficult place to come. Brentford are a well-oiled team with the system and structure they have.
"But, I don't think we gave ourselves a chance today with the start we made. The first goal put us on the back foot and we didn't impose ourselves enough despite pulling a goal back.
"I'm not going to judge everything on just two days' work with the team. We are a work in progress, we know what we need and what we have to do and hopefully we can do that."
Brentford head coach Thomas Frank said: "It was a dominating, controlled performance from the first second to the last.
"Stoke had two shots in the whole game and one was blocked.
"That shows that our determination and defensive mindset as well as the tactical press was spot on.
"It seemed like we could create opportunities whenever we wanted."
Line-ups
Brentford
- 1Bentley
- 26Konsa
- 23Jeanvier
- 29Barbet
- 22Dalsgaard
- 12Mokotjo
- 19Sawyers
- 3Henry
- 11WatkinsSubstituted forOgbeneat 89'minutes
- 9Maupay
- 21BenrahmaSubstituted forCanosat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Odubajo
- 6Mepham
- 7Canos
- 10McEachran
- 14Da Silva
- 24Ogbene
- 28Daniels
Stoke
- 1Butland
- 30EdwardsBooked at 11mins
- 17Shawcross
- 5Williams
- 3Pieters
- 38WoodsSubstituted forMcCleanat 68'minutes
- 4AllenBooked at 82mins
- 22Clucas
- 7InceSubstituted forCrouchat 82'minutes
- 19BerahinoSubstituted forEteboat 45'minutes
- 9Afobe
Substitutes
- 2Bauer
- 8Etebo
- 11McClean
- 25Crouch
- 26Campbell
- 32Federici
- 36Souttar
- Referee:
- Tim Robinson
- Attendance:
- 9,439
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away1
- Corners
- Home6
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Brentford 3, Stoke City 1.
Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Ezri Konsa Ngoyo.
Ezri Konsa Ngoyo (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Peter Crouch (Stoke City).
Foul by Sergi Canos (Brentford).
Thomas Edwards (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Ezri Konsa Ngoyo (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Sergi Canos.
Attempt missed. Yoann Barbet (Brentford) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Brentford. Chiedozie Ogbene replaces Ollie Watkins.
Neal Maupay (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ashley Williams (Stoke City).
Neal Maupay (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ryan Shawcross (Stoke City).
Foul by Rico Henry (Brentford).
Peter Etebo (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Romaine Sawyers (Brentford) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kamohelo Mokotjo.
Booking
Joe Allen (Stoke City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Ollie Watkins (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joe Allen (Stoke City).
Substitution
Substitution, Stoke City. Peter Crouch replaces Tom Ince.
Offside, Stoke City. Peter Etebo tries a through ball, but Ryan Shawcross is caught offside.
Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Julian Jeanvier.
Attempt blocked. Tom Ince (Stoke City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Peter Etebo.
Foul by Romaine Sawyers (Brentford).
Benik Afobe (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Brentford. Sergi Canos replaces Said Benrahma.
Ollie Watkins (Brentford) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Said Benrahma.
Offside, Brentford. Yoann Barbet tries a through ball, but Said Benrahma is caught offside.
Offside, Stoke City. Erik Pieters tries a through ball, but Benik Afobe is caught offside.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Julian Jeanvier (Brentford) because of an injury.
Offside, Stoke City. Tom Ince tries a through ball, but James McClean is caught offside.
Foul by Henrik Dalsgaard (Brentford).
James McClean (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Ezri Konsa Ngoyo (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by James McClean (Stoke City).
Substitution
Substitution, Stoke City. James McClean replaces Ryan Woods.
Foul by Romaine Sawyers (Brentford).
Peter Etebo (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.