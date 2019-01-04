Pep Guardiola: FA warn Manchester City boss after behaviour at Liverpool game

Referee Anthony Taylor (left) speaks to Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola (right) as fourth official Martin Atkinson (centre) looks on during City's 2-1 win over Liverpool
Referee Anthony Taylor spoke to Pep Guardiola after the City boss complained a foul was not awarded to his side

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has been warned by the Football Association about his behaviour during Thursday's 2-1 victory over Liverpool.

Guardiola threw his scarf to the ground and shouted at fourth official Martin Atkinson after a decision had gone against his team in the second half.

This is the 47-year-old Spaniard's first warning.

If any manager receives four such warnings then they must serve a touchline ban.

