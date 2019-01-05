Rangers: Kilmarnock's Jordan Jones and Dundee's Glen Kamara sign four-year pre-contract deals

Glen Kamara and Jordan Jones pictured heading for Ibrox

Kilmarnock winger Jordan Jones and Dundee midfielder Glen Kamara have signed four-year pre-contract deals with Scottish Premiership rivals Rangers.

Both players arrived at Ibrox on Saturday to agree terms before joining the Glasgow side in the summer.

Northern Ireland winger Jones, 24, was the subject of a failed Rangers bid a year ago.

Finnish central midfielder Kamara, 23, was signed from Arsenal in 2017.

"Unbelievably proud day for me and my family," Jones posted on social media. "I've waited for this moment for a long time and today is a dream come true!"

Originally signed from Middlesbrough in 2016, Jones has established himself as one of the top wingers in the Scottish Premiership, scoring nine goals and providing 22 assists in 108 games.

He has also been capped three times by his country.

Kamara, a former Arsenal academy graduate, has made 65 appearances for Dundee.

"Rangers wishes to place on record our thanks to both Dundee and Kilmarnock for their cooperation in securing both agreements," the Ibrox club said.