Stoke City: Benik Afobe and Ryan Woods complete moves to Championship club

Benik Afobe celebrates a goal
Benik Afobe has scored twice in his past 17 Stoke appearances

Stoke City have completed the signings of Wolves striker Benik Afobe - for a reported £12m - and Brentford midfielder Ryan Woods.

Afobe, 25, joined the Potters in June on loan with an obligation to buy, just 11 days after he had signed for Wolves from Bournemouth for £10m.

The DR Congo international has scored seven goals in 28 games in 2018-19.

Woods, 25, joined on an initial loan in August from Brentford, who reportedly valued him at between £6-7m.

The former Shrewsbury Town player has made 22 appearances for Gary Rowett's side, who are 14th in the second tier.

