Nathaniel Clyne: Bournemouth sign Liverpool right-back on loan

Clyne moved to Bournemouth on the same day as Dominic Solanke

Bournemouth have signed Liverpool defender Nathaniel Clyne on loan until the end of the season.

The 27-year-old England right-back has struggled with injury and played only five games last season.

He has made two starts in five appearances this term and is behind Trent Alexander-Arnold in the pecking order at Anfield.

"I'm really excited by this opportunity. It's a great chance for me to come and play football," Clyne said.

"It's a great club with a great story. I can't wait to get going."

Clyne, who was also a target for Cardiff City, joined Liverpool from Southampton for £12.5m in 2015.

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe added: "Naturally he wants to play football and is very keen to bring his attributes to the team. We're excited about what he can deliver for us."

Bournemouth were without a recognised right-back because captain Simon Francis has been ruled out for up to nine months with a ruptured anterior cruciate knee ligament, and Adam Smith has been out since November after having knee surgery.

The Cherries completed the £19m signing of England striker Dominic Solanke from Liverpool earlier on Friday.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.