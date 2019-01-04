Irish Cup fifth round: Coleraine aiming to repeat cup success

Coleraine beat Cliftonville in the Irish Cup final in May

Holders Coleraine will kick off their bid to retain the Irish Cup with a game against Championship side H&W Welders.

The Bannsiders hope to carry their improved league form into Saturday's fifth round tie at Ballycastle Road.

"We all enjoy big occasions and big days out and there's no bigger occasion than the Irish Cup final so we'll do all we can to get there again," said Coleraine manager Rodney McAree.

"The first thing you want is a home draw and that's what we've got."

"We will treat them with respect so if we approach it in the right manner and do the simple things well we have every chance of progressing," added the Coleraine boss.

"They are hard working and well organised and can cause us problems so they pose a threat. We need to be at the top of our game and switched on to get past them.

"We will prepare as professionally as we always do and won't take anything for granted."

Last year's beaten finalists Cliftonville are at home to Dungannon Swifts in one of three all-Premiership ties.

The Reds are reeling from conceding 17 goals in four top-flight defeats over the festive period, while Dungannon will try to build on their victory over Glentoran on New Year's Day.

Crusaders host Glentoran, who will have Gary Smyth in charge for the first time, while Institute entertain Warrenpoint Town.

'Point will have three new signings in their squad for the encounter at the Brandywell - former St Patrick's Athletic centre-back Hernany Macdeo Marques, goalkeeper Jared Thompson, on loan from Chelsea, and ex-Drogheda United forward Lee Duffy.

Premiership sides face 'banana skins'

Given the hectic holiday fixture schedule, a number of Premiership sides are likely to rotate their squads for matches against lower division opposition while seeking to avoid potential 'banana skin' defeats.

Newry City face a testing trip to runaway Championship leaders Larne, with Linfield at home to Ballyclare Comrades, who have become regular opponents for the Blues in knockout competitions in recent years.

Ballymena United travel to Wilgar Park to play Dundela and Carrick Rangers manager Niall Currie comes up against one of his former clubs when the East Antrim side take on Ards at the Bangor Fuels Arena.

Glenavon will be favourites to progress against Northern Amateur League Division 1C outfit Rosemount Rec at Mourneview Park, with last season's surprise semi-finalists Loughgall facing Border Regiment Cup winners Crumlin Star.

The remaining ties see Knockbreda host Strabane Athletic, Queen's University at home to Lisburn Distillery in all Intermediate League fixture, Ballinamallard United against PSNI, Dergview at home to Maiden City, Limavady United against Larne Tech OB and Portadown v Abbey Villa.

All ties will be played to a finish, with the draw for the sixth round taking place around 17:30 GMT live on BBC Radio Ulster's Sportsound programme.